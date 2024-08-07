Duxbury unveils HPE Aruba high-capacity WiFi 7 access points to enhance security while overcoming AI, IOT challenges

Warren Gordon, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking.

Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African specialised networking distributor, has announced the launch of the HPE Aruba 730 Series access points (APs). These WiFi 7 APs provide up to 30% more capacity for wireless traffic, strengthen network security and improve location-based services to provide connectivity for demanding enterprise AI, internet of things (IOT), location and security applications.

The new APs use HPE’s patented ultra tri-band hardware technology, which fully uses the 5GHz and 6GHz bands to automatically and continuously eliminate wasteful contention between the bands.

“The 730 Series goes beyond improvements in performance and efficiency to transform into an intelligent IOT hub, securing the network, distributing the workload and providing a foundation for business and operational analytics,” says Warren Gordon, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking.

Through the 730 Series, companies can ensure they get the full benefit of their wireless investments with features that include:

More WiFi performance for demanding use cases: UTB filtering eliminates channel interference on adjacent channels in 5GHz and 6GHz bands.

UTB filtering eliminates channel interference on adjacent channels in 5GHz and 6GHz bands. Enhanced wireless security: Policy-based access control and layer seven application firewalls build on a foundation of security-first wireless features for improved IOT visibility and automated dynamic segmentation.

Policy-based access control and layer seven application firewalls build on a foundation of security-first wireless features for improved IOT visibility and automated dynamic segmentation. Eliminate IOT overlay networks: HPE Aruba Networking Central’s IOT operations dashboard streamlines device onboarding and eliminates high-overhead vendor-specific IOT overlay networks.

HPE Aruba Networking Central’s IOT operations dashboard streamlines device onboarding and eliminates high-overhead vendor-specific IOT overlay networks. Wider support for IOT protocols: Dual dedicated Bluetooth and Zigbee radios provide support for high-density IOT environments, and dual USB ports provide extensive connectivity for a broad range of IOT devices using proprietary protocols.

Dual dedicated Bluetooth and Zigbee radios provide support for high-density IOT environments, and dual USB ports provide extensive connectivity for a broad range of IOT devices using proprietary protocols. AP as a data processing solution: The 730 Series APs feature twice as much SDRAM and Flash memory as previous HPE models, enabling application-specific containers to run on the APs themselves.

The 730 Series APs feature twice as much SDRAM and Flash memory as previous HPE models, enabling application-specific containers to run on the APs themselves. Precision location services: The 730 Series APs are the first to leverage the new WiFi location standard, for improved location-aware services that deliver precision within one metre, for real-time, immersive and industrial use cases, as well as support for the IEEE 802.11az standard to help enable self-location networks.

The 730 Series APs are the first to leverage the new WiFi location standard, for improved location-aware services that deliver precision within one metre, for real-time, immersive and industrial use cases, as well as support for the IEEE 802.11az standard to help enable self-location networks. Sustainability and energy savings: An AI-powered, dynamic power-saving mode helps lower energy footprint and costs for enterprises.

The HPE Aruba Networking 730 Series APs will be generally available globally in August and include a limited lifetime warranty.

The new APs are managed via HPE Aruba Networking Central, available as a subscription. In addition to being a standalone SaaS offering, HPE Aruba Networking Central is included in an HPE GreenLake (NaaS) subscription and is available through the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform.

For more information, contact Duxbury Networking, (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, https://www.duxbury.co.za.