Duxbury unveils innovative wireless battery cameras for home monitoring

As more people start returning to work and embracing a hybrid lifestyle, staying connected to our loved ones and pets has become a crucial aspect of modern living.

Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African networking solutions distributor, has announced the availability of its DUXP200 and DUXP200 PTZ range of affordable and user-friendly wireless battery cameras to enhance the way we connect with our homes and families.

Both cameras provide crystal-clear 1080p HD video footage, regardless of day or night. They are also equipped with long-lasting rechargeable batteries to ensure that you never miss a moment, whether it is checking in on a newborn daughter or making sure your pets are safe and sound, despite the challenges posed by load-shedding.

"Our new camera range is a testament to Duxbury's commitment to providing advanced, user-friendly home monitoring solutions tailored to the unique needs of the South African market," says Tobie van Schalkwyk, business unit manager at Duxbury Networking. “Furthermore, the mobile app gives you complete control of either of these cameras. So, you can easily see, hear and speak to anyone on your property from the convenience of your phone, tablet or PC.”

The DUXP200 model boasts a 4MP resolution, ensuring crystal-clear footage, while the DUXP200 PTZ version offers added versatility with its 2MP resolution and pan-tilt-zoom functionality to cover a wide area, so you can get more complete coverage of your home. Both models feature IP65 weatherproofing for durability against harsh local weather conditions.

The cameras support the H.265 video compression algorithm and provide cloud and local storage of up to 128GB as an optional extra. They also provide echo elimination and noise suppression to deliver high-quality audio. Both units come standard with a built-in rechargeable lithium battery. Additionally, the DUXP200 PTZ features a solar panel to keep the batteries charged at all times. Because both cameras are wireless and cordless, installation is user-friendly with people being able to set up the devices within minutes.

"Our approach to home monitoring empowers users to stay connected to their loved ones when they have to go into the office. With motion detection alerts, two-way audio and the ability to monitor your property day or night, our new range of wireless battery cameras gives you the peace of mind you need. People should consider these cameras as their stay-at-home nanny, keeping a watchful eye on their families and pets,” adds Van Schalkwyk.

For more information, contact Duxbury Networking, (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za.