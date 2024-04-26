Duxbury unveils powerful HPE Aruba network policy manager solution

ClearPass is the only policy platform that centrally enforces all aspects of enterprise-grade access security for any industry sector.

Specialist distributor Duxbury Networking has announced the availability of the HPE Aruba ClearPass policy management platform that enables business and personal devices to connect to an organisational level in compliance with corporate security policies.

“This powerful network access control solution has been designed with zero trust security in mind,” says Warren Gordon, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. “Using HPE Aruba ClearPass, technology users can easily authenticate, authorise and enforce secure network access control with role-based network policies based on zero trust security principles.”

South African companies can therefore simplify access for authorised users and devices using a ‘least privilege’ approach. This will secure visitors, partners, customers and employees connecting to the company’s WiFi, wired and WAN networks. HPE Aruba ClearPass has built-in features such as preconfigured guest portals and device configuration monitoring, while adhering to zero trust and SASE security principles.

“ClearPass is the only policy platform that centrally enforces all aspects of enterprise-grade access security for any industry sector. It delivers granular policy enforcement based on a user’s role, device type and role, authentication method, unified endpoint management (UEM) attributes, device health, traffic patterns, location and time of day,” adds Gordon.

The solution is scalable to support tens of thousands of devices and authentications. There are licensing options available for small businesses and enterprise-class organisations, while also supporting centralised and distributed environments.

HPE Aruba ClearPass delivers cloud-native network access control to provide businesses with the zero trust protection vital for modern networks. It supports every environment from the edge to the cloud using a centralised access policy definition that is enforced throughout the network.

Additionally, it provides IT departments with advanced reporting capabilities via customisable reports. Information about authentication trends, profiled devices, guest data, onboarded devices and endpoint health can be viewed in a user-friendly dashboard. Insight also has support for granular alerts and a watchlist to monitor specific authentication failures.

