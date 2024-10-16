DuxNet solar switches pave way for sustainable network connectivity

Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking.

Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African networking solutions distributor, says its in-house DuxNet range of solar-powered switches is designed to provide South African businesses with reliable, high-speed connectivity in power-constrained environments.

Engineered with sustainability in mind, the DUX106SPS5A and DUX106SPS15A switches harness solar energy to power IP-based devices, including POE cameras and phones, ensuring businesses and industries remain connected even during outages.

"These solar-powered switches represent the future of resilient, next-level networking," says Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. "They are specifically designed to provide continued connectivity in areas where power supply is limited or unpredictable, helping businesses overcome one of South Africa’s biggest challenges."

With advanced features like automatic battery charging, integrated protection systems, and plug-and-play functionality, the DuxNet solar switches simplify installation while delivering high-speed ethernet and fibre connectivity.

Key features:

Five POE gigabit ethernet ports.

Fibre SFP port for longer-distance connections.

Solar power input supporting 400W (DUX106SPS5A) and 800W (DUX106SPS15A) solar panels.

Rugged, weather-resistant design suitable for harsh environments.

Operating temperature range of -20°C to 65°C.

The DuxNet switches also boast smart power management capabilities, which extend the life of connected devices and ensure network stability.

For more information about the DuxNet solar-powered switches range and how the company is supporting sustainable connectivity solutions, please visit www.duxbury.co.za/duxnet.