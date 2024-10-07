DVT Academy launches 'Introduction to Generative AI' training course

Anton Keyter, AI coach and trainer at DVT.

The DVT Academy, the training arm of global software and data engineering company DVT, has introduced its latest course: 'Introduction to Generative AI'. The course is for professionals from various industries interested in using AI to improve creativity, problem-solving and operational efficiency. It is an ideal starting point for anyone looking to comprehend and incorporate AI into their daily workflows.

"Many companies know that adopting AI is crucial for staying competitive but struggle with how to begin. This course provides a solid foundation in generative AI, offering participants practical tools and real-world applications to use AI immediately to enhance innovation processes and streamline operations," says Anton Keyter, AI coach and trainer at DVT.

The 'Introduction to Generative AI' course consists of two half-day sessions, giving participants time to practise their newly acquired skills between sessions. This structure allows a deeper understanding of AI's material and practical application in their daily tasks. In addition to live online sessions, in-person bookings are available for dedicated teams seeking tailored training within their organisations.

"This training course is about more than just understanding AI; it's about giving participants the skills to use AI in their day-to-day work. Whether making faster decisions or unlocking new creative ideas, attendees will leave with practical knowledge they can apply immediately," adds Keyter.

Attendees will also explore essential AI skills, including leveraging AI for general knowledge, generating creative solutions to complex problems, and ensuring AI-generated data is accurate and relevant. The course is designed for all professionals, not just for a technical audience, making it accessible to anyone looking to enhance their skills and integrate AI into their daily work, regardless of their technical background.

This year's course dates are 12 November and 10 December. To register, visit https://dvt.co.za/training-courses-introduction-to-generative-ai.

The DVT Academy offers extensive training, including Agile and Scrum Master certifications and technology-focused courses in user experience design. This new course stands out for its practical, hands-on approach to generative AI, helping professionals across industries stay ahead in today's AI-driven landscape.