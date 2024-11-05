DVT Academy unveils DevOps Foundation training course

Stephan Swart, a seasoned Fractional CTO and DevOps expert.

The DVT Academy, the training arm of global software development and data engineering company DVT, has introduced its new DevOps Foundation training course. Led by Stephan Swart, a seasoned Fractional CTO and DevOps expert, this course provides a comprehensive introduction to the core principles and practices of DevOps.

Participants will gain a deep understanding of automation, continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) concepts and fostering collaboration between development and operations teams. Through hands-on sessions, learners will explore how to break down silos, streamline processes and deliver higher-quality software more frequently.

"At the DVT Academy, we’ve noticed that when people do refresher training, they often realise how important DevOps is for success. That’s why we’ve introduced the DevOps Foundation course – to help teams automate, scale and keep innovating," says Philip Thornton, Head of the DVT Academy.

The course covers the full range of DevOps practices, including infrastructure as code (IaC), monitoring, logging and security. Attendees will also learn about the business benefits of adopting DevOps, such as faster deployment speeds, reduced error rates and greater responsiveness to customer demands.

Swart, who has extensive experience guiding organisations through successful DevOps transformations, highlights its importance in today's competitive landscape. "DevOps isn't just about improving software delivery; it's about changing how teams work together," says Swart. "Companies that embrace these principles see significant improvements in time to market, system reliability and overall efficiency.

"With DevOps, companies can reduce the risk of large deployments by making smaller, more frequent updates, leading to fewer errors and faster recovery times," adds Swart, emphasising how automation reduces manual effort and boosts team productivity. He concludes that DevOps is essential for businesses aiming to stay competitive in the digital age.

The course is ideal for software developers, IT managers, system administrators and other IT professionals involved in the software development life cycle. By the end of the training, participants will have the skills needed to implement DevOps principles in their organisations, driving agility and operational excellence.

The training course is scheduled for 12 November at DVT's offices in Johannesburg. For more information and to register, visit https://dvt.co.za/training-courses-devops-foundation-training.