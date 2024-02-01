DVT, Algolia form strategic partnership: Driving e-commerce success through advanced search, personalisation, AI

Valerie Waterschoot, Algolia enterprise account executive.

Global software and data engineering company DVT has established a strategic partnership with Algolia, a global API-first AI search platform. This technology is a breakthrough in search and discovery that promises to revolutionise the way individuals engage with content online or in apps.

Algolia AI Search delivers superior conversions and increased revenue at enterprise scale for huge production workloads. It uses advanced large language models (LLM) – the same technology underpinning ChatGPT and generative AI – and goes a step further with Algolia’s NeuralHashing for hyperscale and constantly learns from user interactions for better results.

As noted in an engaging webinar with Valerie Waterschoot, Algolia enterprise account executive, at the end of 2023: "Algolia is committed to advancing AI-powered search, and we believe Algolia AI Search does just that. Algolia AI Search, a first-of-its-kind hybrid search product, provides users with a smarter and more intuitive way to discover the most relevant content they want, when they need it, irrespective of the type of query presented. Importantly, we make it easy to achieve live production quickly – specifically, we provide the set-up, scaling and management of all search capabilities and services – all of which help accelerate and power discovery.”​

Founded in 2012, Algolia positions itself as the world’s only end-to-end AI search and discovery platform, and powers 1.75 trillion search requests a year or more than 30 billion a week. Algolia is used by one in six online users and more than 5 million developers a month.

Karl Fischer, DVT’s CMO.

Karl Fischer, CMO at DVT, adds: “Our partnership with Algolia is reflective of DVT's commitment to providing innovative software solutions globally. Through this partnership, DVT enables customers to leverage Algolia's advanced search and AI capabilities to achieve dramatically improved sales in the digital channel while also improving their customers’ experience.”

The DVT Insights Webinar, which took place at the end of 2023, included the following key insights:

The critical role of search in e-commerce: Waterschoot highlighted the vital importance of search functionality in e-commerce platforms. She emphasised how effective search capabilities are fundamental to a seamless user experience, directly influencing customer satisfaction and retention.

Rapid market evolution and consumer expectations: The webinar delved into the rapid evolution of the e-commerce market, driven by emerging technologies like AI and chatbots. Waterschoot discussed the rising consumer expectations for personalised omnichannel experiences, underlining the necessity for businesses to adapt swiftly to these changing dynamics.

Impactful search functionality on conversion rates: A standout point from the webinar was that users utilising search features are three times more likely to convert than those who don't. This statistic underpins the crucial role of advanced search technology in boosting e-commerce sales.

Algolia's cutting-edge search technology: Algolia's approach to search solutions focuses on speed, accuracy and relevance, catering to various customer needs and industries. She detailed how Algolia's modern, user-centric search algorithms can significantly enhance online shopping experiences.

Watch the full webinar on YouTube below: