DVT appoints Kevin Naicker as executive head of cloud solutions

Kevin Naicker.

Global custom software development, data engineering and AI solutions company, DVT, has appointed Kevin Naicker as executive head of its cloud solutions. In this role, he will lead DVT’s cloud business across four regions: South Africa, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates, while strengthening partnerships with global technology leaders including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud.

As executive head of cloud solutions, Naicker will oversee the delivery of end-to-end cloud strategies that help clients migrate, adopt and advance their cloud capabilities. This includes infrastructure set-up, DevOps (CI/CD), containerisation, orchestration, automation and support for application architecture and development teams. His focus is also on helping organisations optimise their cloud environments to maximise return on cloud spend, ensuring solutions are both high-performing and cost-effective.

Naicker’s return to DVT marks a full-circle moment in his career. Having previously worked with the company, he has remained connected with its people and culture over the years.

With over 25 years of experience in the IT industry, Naicker’s lifelong passion for technology has seen him evolve from coding and web development to architecture, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

“I’ve watched DVT expand its global reach in parallel with my own career growth into Europe,” says Naicker. “It’s rewarding to rejoin a team I trust and respect, and to help lead the next phase of our cloud journey across regions.”

Cloud computing continues to be a cornerstone of digital transformation, offering businesses scalability, agility and resilience.

Naicker believes that DVT’s investment in cloud solutions positions the company to deliver measurable value to clients at every stage of their cloud journey, from early adoption to advanced maturity.

“We don’t simply sell cloud; we ensure that it’s fit for purpose, sustainable and aligned to our clients’ business goals,” says Naicker. “Our aim is to become a market leader in cloud and AI integration, driving measurable outcomes through innovation and partnerships.”

Under Naicker’s leadership, DVT’s cloud solutions business unit focuses on strategic growth through international projects, local talent development and leveraging AI to enhance cloud-based offerings.

“AI is a fundamental game-changer. As all major cloud providers invest heavily in AI, we are positioning ourselves at the centre of this evolution, helping our clients optimise performance and realise greater value from their cloud environments, combining cloud, AI and software development to deliver the next generation of solutions,” concludes Naicker.