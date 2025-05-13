DVT drives Clippd’s golf app transformation

Custom software and digital transformation company DVT has partnered with UK-based golf performance platform Clippd to deliver a mobile solution that helps players and coaches better engage with data and significantly improve their game.
Built from the ground up by passionate golfers, Clippd offers performance metrics that present a compelling way to understand and measure golfing skill, overall and in each portion of the game. These metrics give golfers and coaches a more precise and immediate way to comprehend and track skill level shot by shot and at a point in time. These metrics include:
- Player quality: View skill levels – overall and for each part of the game from the tee box to the putting green.
- Shot quality: Track precise measurements of the quality of each shot.
- Importance to scoring: Identify the skills that drive the best scores.
- What to work on: Follow personalised, data-based practice plans.
- Trends: See overall patterns in each part of the game, from drive to putt.
The platform evaluates each skill area's impact on overall performance using three dimensions:
- Importance to scoring – Indicates how significantly a particular area affects a player’s scores.
- Opportunity to improve – Reflects potential enhancements based on past performance.
- Shot quality trend – Highlights whether performance in a specific area is improving or declining.
Clippd’s algorithm uses this analysis to generate a prioritised list of actionable insights, clearly guiding players and coaches on where to focus their efforts for optimal improvement. Additionally, Clippd integrates seamlessly with various tracking technologies and wearables, consolidating all performance data into one accessible platform.
Initially, Clippd operated as a web-based progressive web app (PWA), but the rapid growth in mobile users exposed limitations in reach and functionality. To overcome this, DVT implemented a React Native wrapper, enabling Clippd to retain its existing PWA while adding native mobile app capabilities, including push notifications, in-app purchases and distribution through the App Store and Google Play.
Gary O’Connor, Clippd's chief technology officer, says: “Working with DVT enabled us to quickly extend our app’s reach and enhance functionality without losing our original build. The mobile solution significantly improved user experience and performance, positioning us perfectly to scale.”
DVT’s solution also included enhancements to Clippd’s data architecture, user experience and streamlined in-app payment flow using RevenueCat, a third-party tool for managing transactions.
“Clippd is an excellent example of how a smart, data-driven product combined with the right mobile technology approach can drive outstanding results,” says Jason Bramsden, managing director of DVT UK and Middle East. “Our collaboration allowed Clippd to quickly expand its market presence, maintain technical agility and ensure users benefit from a high-quality, modern mobile app experience.”
The mobile solution is now live, forming a vital part of Clippd’s long-term digital roadmap, with future enhancements and additional integrations planned.
Clippd currently serves players, coaches and teams across the UK and internationally, with ambitious plans to expand further in the US and Asia.
The Clippd app is available on the App Store and Google Play. For more information about the DVT and Clippd partnership, visit https://www.dvtsoftware.com/case-study-clippd.
Share
DVT
For 25 years, DVT has been transforming innovative ideas into successful software solutions. Established in 1999, DVT delivers high-impact business software solutions to clients worldwide.
Our expertise lies in providing comprehensive software solutions through high-performing Agile technology teams. Whether you need dedicated on-site or remote teams, co-sourced collaborations, turn-key projects, staff augmentation, or professional services, DVT has you covered.
Our services encompass custom software engineering, AI solutions, digital transformation, data analytics, automation, cloud computing, and UX/UI design. With offices in the UK, the Netherlands, UAE, Kenya, and South Africa, DVT offers scalable on-shore, near-shore, and off-shore solutions tailored to your software development and skills requirements.
DVT is part of the Dynamic Technologies group. For more information, visit www.dvtsoftware.com.
Clippd
Clippd is a technology business that has developed a transformative performance platform. Clippd gives players and coaches new and compelling ways to understand skill, to identify how each of us plays the game and to grasp what each player needs to do in order to improve.
Clippd has been developed in collaboration with some of the world’s best players and coaches. The platform’s visual design illuminates each part of the player’s game, helping golfers at every level understand their strengths, weaknesses and opportunities to improve. It enables golfers to focus on the right things in practice and connect with other players
and coaches.
By streamlining performance data from multiple sources into one platform, Clippd brings players, teachers and its partners the maximum benefit from the technology in golf. Clippd’s vision is to be a catalyst for a connected sport that is open, inclusive and progressive.