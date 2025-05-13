DVT drives Clippd’s golf app transformation

Gary O’Connor, Clippd CTO. (Image: Supplied)

Custom software and digital transformation company DVT has partnered with UK-based golf performance platform Clippd to deliver a mobile solution that helps players and coaches better engage with data and significantly improve their game.

Built from the ground up by passionate golfers, Clippd offers performance metrics that present a compelling way to understand and measure golfing skill, overall and in each portion of the game. These metrics give golfers and coaches a more precise and immediate way to comprehend and track skill level shot by shot and at a point in time. These metrics include:

Player quality: View skill levels – overall and for each part of the game from the tee box to the putting green.

Shot quality: Track precise measurements of the quality of each shot.

Importance to scoring: Identify the skills that drive the best scores.

What to work on: Follow personalised, data-based practice plans.

Trends: See overall patterns in each part of the game, from drive to putt.

The platform evaluates each skill area's impact on overall performance using three dimensions:

Importance to scoring – Indicates how significantly a particular area affects a player’s scores. Opportunity to improve – Reflects potential enhancements based on past performance. Shot quality trend – Highlights whether performance in a specific area is improving or declining.

Clippd’s algorithm uses this analysis to generate a prioritised list of actionable insights, clearly guiding players and coaches on where to focus their efforts for optimal improvement. Additionally, Clippd integrates seamlessly with various tracking technologies and wearables, consolidating all performance data into one accessible platform.

The Clippd app.

Initially, Clippd operated as a web-based progressive web app (PWA), but the rapid growth in mobile users exposed limitations in reach and functionality. To overcome this, DVT implemented a React Native wrapper, enabling Clippd to retain its existing PWA while adding native mobile app capabilities, including push notifications, in-app purchases and distribution through the App Store and Google Play.

Gary O’Connor, Clippd's chief technology officer, says: “Working with DVT enabled us to quickly extend our app’s reach and enhance functionality without losing our original build. The mobile solution significantly improved user experience and performance, positioning us perfectly to scale.”

DVT’s solution also included enhancements to Clippd’s data architecture, user experience and streamlined in-app payment flow using RevenueCat, a third-party tool for managing transactions.

“Clippd is an excellent example of how a smart, data-driven product combined with the right mobile technology approach can drive outstanding results,” says Jason Bramsden, managing director of DVT UK and Middle East. “Our collaboration allowed Clippd to quickly expand its market presence, maintain technical agility and ensure users benefit from a high-quality, modern mobile app experience.”

The mobile solution is now live, forming a vital part of Clippd’s long-term digital roadmap, with future enhancements and additional integrations planned.

Clippd currently serves players, coaches and teams across the UK and internationally, with ambitious plans to expand further in the US and Asia.

The Clippd app is available on the App Store and Google Play. For more information about the DVT and Clippd partnership, visit https://www.dvtsoftware.com/case-study-clippd.