DVT hits fundraising milestone with Mandela Day Exercise Challenge

Chris Visser, MD, DVT.

DVT, a global custom software development and data engineering company, has successfully concluded its annual #DVTMoveForCharity Challenge, raising R30 000 for a worthy cause throughout July. This initiative, held in honour of Mandela Day, saw DVT staff across its regions collectively log 1 000 hours of exercise, with the company donating 50 cents for every minute of activity.

Chris Visser, MD of DVT, says: “Mandela Day reminds us of our responsibility to uplift others. This year, we are proud to once again support the Setshabelo Afterschool Care Centre, in Thokoza, Gauteng, and contribute to its mission of providing a safe space for vulnerable children.”

Setshabelo offers educational support, meals and essential items to children in the Thokoza community, protecting them from the dangers of the streets. The funds raised by DVT will help enhance the centre’s programmes and supply much-needed resources.

“We are incredibly thankful to DVT for their generous donation,” says Jenny Smith, director of Setshabelo. “This contribution will significantly impact our efforts to provide a safe and nurturing environment for the children we care for. It’s heartwarming to see a company like DVT taking active steps to uplift communities, and we are honoured to be part of their Mandela Day initiative.”

The exercise challenge motivated DVT employees to engage in various forms of physical activity, from walking and running to biking and power-lifting. Sharen Singh, the standout participant, clocked an impressive 4 560 minutes of exercise in July. Reflecting on her achievement, Singh says: “Participating in the Mandela Day Challenge has profoundly impacted me. It encouraged me to break out of my usual routine and stay active. This experience reminded me of the importance of balance in our lives, especially with work demands. I encourage everyone to find time for activities that promote health and wellness.”

In addition to the Exercise Challenge, DVT supported the Teddy Bear Foundation in Gauteng by collecting soft toys. This initiative, spearheaded by the DVT cadets from the Launchpad Programme, will provide comfort to children who have experienced abuse.

“Our goal is to continue finding meaningful ways to contribute to our community through our business and social responsibility efforts. We hope to inspire others to join us in making a difference, one step at a time,” concludes Visser.