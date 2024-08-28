DVT hosts Databricks CTO on role of interoperability in AI success

Dael Williamson, EMEA CTO of Databricks.

DVT, a global custom software development and data engineering company, recently hosted Dael Williamson, EMEA CTO of Databricks, the data and AI company, in an Insights Webinar focused on the critical role of interoperability in AI-driven business strategies. The session provided practical advice on harnessing AI's full potential through seamless system integration.

During his talk, Williamson highlighted the importance of interoperability, defining it as the ability of different systems, devices and applications to work together without friction. For businesses, this goes beyond technical integration – it's about creating a unified flow of information that can significantly enhance decision-making and foster innovation.

"AI's true value emerges when systems operate in harmony," says Williamson. "Without interoperability, companies risk turning AI into a missed opportunity rather than a transformative tool."

Williamson offered practical steps for CIOs aiming to enhance their organisation's interoperability. He recommended beginning with a comprehensive audit of the current service catalogue, identifying outdated systems and evaluating how data is managed across the enterprise.

"Consider this: How many of the technologies in use today will still be relevant in five years? How much of your valuable data is locked in outdated, proprietary formats? It's not just about reducing costs – it's about identifying and eliminating inefficiencies hindering your business," adds Williamson.

Williamson also addressed the need to rethink traditional roles within organisations. He argued that in a world increasingly driven by AI and data, rigid job descriptions can limit the potential of talented individuals. Instead, roles should be designed to leverage the unique strengths of each team member, fostering greater creativity and innovation.

"Highly talented people often possess capabilities that go far beyond a predefined job description. By confining them to rigid roles, you risk stifling their creativity and sidelining them when they don't fit the mould," Williamson explains.

The webinar offered a strategic roadmap and actionable steps for CIOs and IT executives to implement these changes today. Williamson's insights on interoperability and AI are essential viewing for anyone serious about future-proofing their organisation.

DVT, as a strategic partner of Databricks, is uniquely positioned to help businesses unlock the full potential of these technologies. Watch the webinar to explore Williamson's advice further and learn how interoperability can transform your AI strategy: