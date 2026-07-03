DVT Insights Webinar to feature Databricks EMEA CTO on the future of AI-driven organisations

Webinar: The role of AI in changing company structures and dynamic.

Artificial intelligence is entering a new phase. No longer confined to improving productivity through chatbots and automation tools, AI is increasingly being embedded into organisations through autonomous agents capable of planning, reasoning and executing tasks. As businesses begin deploying these technologies at scale, a new question is emerging: what happens when every employee is supported not by a single AI assistant, but by an entire fleet of AI agents?

This question will be the focus of an upcoming DVT Insights Webinar: "The role of AI in changing company structures and dynamics," featuring Dael Williamson, Chief Technology Officer (EMEA) at Databricks, on 9 July 2026 from 11am to 12pm SAST.

During the session, Williamson will explore how agentic AI is influencing the way organisations are designed, managed and scaled. His perspective draws on three years of research into some of the world's most AI-driven organisations, providing attendees with practical insights into how businesses are adapting to a rapidly evolving technology landscape.

The presentation draws on behavioural analysis of leading teams, adoption trends observed across Databricks' customers and empirical usage patterns gathered from real-world AI deployments. Together, these findings offer a unique view of how AI is moving beyond individual productivity gains to influence broader organisational structures and business dynamics.

As AI agents become more capable and widely adopted, organisations are beginning to rethink traditional approaches to work, decision-making and collaboration. Business leaders are exploring how networks of specialised AI agents can support employees, streamline operations and unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth.

"Much of the discussion around AI focuses on efficiency and automation," says Williamson. "What is becoming increasingly important is understanding how these technologies are changing the way companies operate. Studying AI adoption helps us see the structural shifts that could define the next generation of businesses."

Attendees will gain insight into emerging patterns among organisations that have embraced AI at scale and learn how AI-enabled business simulations could help leaders anticipate future operating models. The session will also examine how AI is influencing workforce dynamics, organisational design and the relationship between human and machine-led decision-making.

The webinar is aimed at business executives, technology leaders, innovation managers and decision-makers seeking a deeper understanding of AI's strategic impact. Rather than focusing solely on technology implementation, the discussion will explore the broader organisational implications of an increasingly AI-enabled future.

The webinar forms part of DVT's ongoing Insights series, which brings together industry experts and thought leaders to discuss emerging technologies, business trends and practical approaches to digital transformation.

Webinar details

Topic: The role of AI in changing company structures and dynamics

Speaker: Dael Williamson, CTO (EMEA), Databricks

Date: 9 July 2026

Time: 11am-12pm SAST

Host: DVT Insights Webinar

Register here.