DVT, Inspired Testing to showcase SA tech talent at London Tech Week

Jason Bramsden, managing director of DVT UK, Ireland and the Middle East.

Dynamic Technologies group companies, DVT and Inspired Testing, will be exhibiting at London Tech Week in Olympia, London from 10-12 June. Both companies will be located at booth number 349, where they will showcase their expertise in software testing, custom software development and data engineering.

London Tech Week is set to feature the latest in innovative technology and creative ideas, bringing together industry leaders, innovators and tech enthusiasts from around the globe. This event serves as a global platform for networking, knowledge sharing and exploring the most recent trends, with representation from over 90 countries. The extensive agenda includes over 350 speakers who will cover topics such as artificial intelligence (AI), tech talent, data security, cloud technology, tech innovation in fintech and healthcare, emerging technologies and more.

"London Tech Week is a cornerstone event for the tech community, bringing together industry giants to solve pressing issues. In our 25th year, DVT is excited to participate and exhibit the outstanding South African skills in software solutions at our stand," says Jason Bramsden, managing director of DVT UK, Ireland and the Middle East.

Jacques Fouche, CEO of Inspired Testing.

DVT was founded in 1999 in Cape Town and has since expanded its presence globally and nurtured long-term customer relationships through its commitment to service, innovation and excellence. Its range of IT services includes custom software engineering, AI solutions, digital transformation, data analytics, automation, cloud computing and UX/UI design.

With both companies' strong presence and expertise in software and technology solutions, visitors to their booth can expect to engage with leading experts, explore cutting-edge software testing and development services, and gain valuable insights into South African tech talent.

"London Tech Week offers an unparalleled opportunity to highlight our capabilities in software testing and technology solutions," says Jacques Fouché, CEO of Inspired Testing. "Technology meets groundbreaking ideas at this event, and we look forward to demonstrating how quality assurance lies at the heart of technological innovation."

Inspired Testing, a global software testing company, will showcase its range of software testing and talent acquisition services. The company embraces AI in improving its testing services, which include test automation, performance testing and manual-functional testing. Other specialised services comprise test data management, test environment management, data testing and accessibility testing. Established in 1999, originally as DVT's testing division, Inspired Testing has evolved into a company with over 300 employees, catering to clients around the globe from offices in the UK and South Africa.

For more information about London Tech Week and to explore the full range of activities and speakers, please visit London Tech Week.