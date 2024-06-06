DVT, Inspired Testing to showcase SA tech talent at London Tech Week

Johannesburg, 06 Jun 2024
Dynamic Technologies group companies, DVT and Inspired Testing, will be exhibiting at London Tech Week in Olympia, London from 10-12 June. Both companies will be located at booth number 349, where they will showcase their expertise in software testing, custom software development and data engineering.
London Tech Week is set to feature the latest in innovative technology and creative ideas, bringing together industry leaders, innovators and tech enthusiasts from around the globe. This event serves as a global platform for networking, knowledge sharing and exploring the most recent trends, with representation from over 90 countries. The extensive agenda includes over 350 speakers who will cover topics such as artificial intelligence (AI), tech talent, data security, cloud technology, tech innovation in fintech and healthcare, emerging technologies and more.
"London Tech Week is a cornerstone event for the tech community, bringing together industry giants to solve pressing issues. In our 25th year, DVT is excited to participate and exhibit the outstanding South African skills in software solutions at our stand," says Jason Bramsden, managing director of DVT UK, Ireland and the Middle East.
DVT was founded in 1999 in Cape Town and has since expanded its presence globally and nurtured long-term customer relationships through its commitment to service, innovation and excellence. Its range of IT services includes custom software engineering, AI solutions, digital transformation, data analytics, automation, cloud computing and UX/UI design.
With both companies' strong presence and expertise in software and technology solutions, visitors to their booth can expect to engage with leading experts, explore cutting-edge software testing and development services, and gain valuable insights into South African tech talent.
"London Tech Week offers an unparalleled opportunity to highlight our capabilities in software testing and technology solutions," says Jacques Fouché, CEO of Inspired Testing. "Technology meets groundbreaking ideas at this event, and we look forward to demonstrating how quality assurance lies at the heart of technological innovation."
Inspired Testing, a global software testing company, will showcase its range of software testing and talent acquisition services. The company embraces AI in improving its testing services, which include test automation, performance testing and manual-functional testing. Other specialised services comprise test data management, test environment management, data testing and accessibility testing. Established in 1999, originally as DVT's testing division, Inspired Testing has evolved into a company with over 300 employees, catering to clients around the globe from offices in the UK and South Africa.
For more information about London Tech Week and to explore the full range of activities and speakers, please visit London Tech Week.
Share
DVT
DVT's technology teams have transformed great ideas into successful software solutions for 25 years. Founded in 1999, DVT provides high-impact business software solutions to clients worldwide.
DVT’s comprehensive software solutions are delivered by high-performing Agile technology teams, including dedicated on-site or remote teams, teams co-sourced with clients, turn-key projects, or staff augmentation and professional services.
DVT's range of IT services includes custom software engineering, staff augmentation, AI solutions, digital transformation, data analytics and automation, cloud computing, and UX/UI design.
With 8 offices across the globe and over 600 specialised staff members, DVT can deliver high-quality software solutions to meet all of your IT requirements. DVT is a Dynamic Technologies group company. www.dvtsoftware.com.
Inspired Testing
Inspired Testing is a global software testing company within the software and technology group Dynamic Technologies. With an unwavering focus on utilising the right expertise for each requirement, Inspired Testing offers a comprehensive range of software testing services, talent augmentation, and strategic consulting. Its expertise includes AI-assisted Testing, Test Automation, Performance Testing, and Functional Testing. It also provides managed services including Test Data Management, Data Testing, and Test Environment Management.
Established in 1999, originally operating as DVT’s testing division, Inspired Testing has evolved into a thriving organisation with over 300 employees. It serves its clients from offices in the UK (Edinburgh and London) and South Africa (Johannesburg and Cape Town) and delivery locations around the globe. Committed to staying ahead of the curve with the latest trends and technologies, the Inspired Academy provides the industry’s foremost training programmes to upskill and keep both internal and external testing professionals relevant.
Inspired Testing is a Dynamic Technologies group company. https://www.inspiredtesting.com/
Dynamic Technologies
Dynamic Technologies is a global technology group with 1 500+ staff and 8 group companies providing a comprehensive range of software and digital solutions. These include software and app development, AI, SQA and software testing, legal enterprise business solutions, data analytics, cloud services, CRM, UX/UI design, ICT skills development, and other core competencies.
Dynamic Technologies’ group companies comprise BPC Resourcing, CloudSmiths, DVT, Dynamic DNA, Emerald Consulting, Inspired Testing, Sincera, and xSMTHS. Dynamic Technologies operates across multiple industries and sectors, with offices and on-the-ground representation in the UK, Europe, US, UAE, East Africa and South Africa. www.dynamic-tech.com