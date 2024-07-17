DVT Launchpad Showcase Day unveils 'Collect a Cadet' initiative for client collaboration

DVT’s delivery executive Ronnie Cloete.

Global software and data engineering company DVT recently hosted a Showcase Day for its Launchpad programme, featuring innovative projects by the 2024 cadets. The event brought together DVT staff and clients to celebrate the success of the comprehensive training that prepares these young developers and designers for seamless integration into professional teams.

DVT Launchpad cadets.

DVT introduced the 'Collect a Cadet' initiative at the event, allowing clients to select a developer or UX/UI designer to join their projects for two months at no cost, or propose a proof of concept (POC) to be developed under DVT's management. This initiative allows clients to experience firsthand the substantial contributions cadets can make to their teams and projects. By working closely with the cadets, clients can see their efficiency, adaptability and the value they bring to a project, demonstrating the high calibre of talent developed through the DVT Launchpad programme.

Rose Allen-Richards, DVT Launchpad programme manager.

"Our programme uniquely prepares the young developers to integrate seamlessly into professional teams with minimal assistance," says Rose Allen-Richards, DVT's Launchpad programme manager. "With rigorous technical training, business acumen and soft skills development, our cadets are equipped to operate in a full-stack capacity, ready to tackle practical industry problems."

DVT’s delivery executive Ronnie Cloete emphasised the value the cadets bring: "Our DVT cadets are scalable, cost-effective and highly productive. They can swiftly contribute to a codebase within a single sprint, demonstrating their efficiency and adaptability, instilling confidence in their potential contributions."

DVT cadets with Saurabh Agrawal and Jake de Villiers of DVT.

Cadets Hugo van Schalkwyk and Jason Pienaar's POC demo stood out on Showcase Day. They developed an innovative AI solution for a UK-based organisation that handles numerous item donations. They completed the project in half the estimated time, showcasing their technical proficiency and ability to exceed expectations.

“This success story is a testament to the effectiveness of the DVT Launchpad programme and the cadets' potential,” notes Allen-Richards.

Industry tech talks by DVT mentors Tim Headley, front-end engineering lead, and Saurabh Agrawal, Java engineering lead, further highlighted the comprehensive mentorship and support throughout the programme.

DVT cadets with Rose Allen-Richards.

Guests engaged with each cadet, discussing their projects and the lessons learned, gaining valuable insights into the rigorous training processes that prepare cadets for success in the tech industry.

The Showcase Day is integral to the DVT Launchpad programme, designed to elevate young tech talents' careers. The programme, launched in 2015, provides a four- to six-month comprehensive training experience in technical, interpersonal and business skills. With specialisations in various streams such as UX/UI, .Net, Java, mobile, artificial intelligence and web development, DVT Launchpad prepares graduates to integrate into professional teams and create practical solutions. The programme's success is evident in the rapid career progression of its teams, many of whom have taken on leadership roles within DVT and beyond, thereby making a significant impact on the tech industry.

For more information about the DVT Launchpad programme or to explore collaboration opportunities, contact Allen-Richards at rallen@dvtsoftware.com.