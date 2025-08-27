DVT partners with Read to Rise to support literacy in SA

Roscoe Williams, programme director of Read to Rise.

DVT has announced a long-term partnership with Read to Rise, a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting youth literacy in under-resourced communities. DVT is a global software development, AI and data engineering company. The collaboration underscores DVT’s commitment to making a lasting social impact by investing in education and reading development for young learners.

As part of the partnership, DVT is sponsoring 204 learners, 107 in Cape Town and 107 in Johannesburg, in memory of Nelson Mandela and the age he would have been this year. Each learner receives age-appropriate books and ongoing literacy support through Read to Rise’s programmes, which are designed to foster a culture of reading and improve literacy levels among South African youth.

“Education is a cornerstone for building a stronger, more inclusive society,” says Chris Visser, executive director at DVT. “This partnership with Read to Rise is deeply personal to me, as I grew up in the same communities that Roscoe [Williams] and his team are supporting today. I fondly remember spending countless hours in the local public library, immersing myself in books. Those early years of reading and learning played a key role in shaping who I am today.

"By partnering with Read to Rise, DVT is not only honouring Mandela’s legacy but also investing in the futures of young learners who, like me, can be inspired and empowered through reading.”

Founded in 2013, Read to Rise works in schools across South Africa, focusing on literacy development for primary school children in disadvantaged communities. Research shows that children who own books are more likely to develop stronger reading habits and perform better academically. Read to Rise’s mission is to ensure every child in these communities has access to storybooks and the joy of reading.

Roscoe Williams, programme director of Read to Rise, welcomed the partnership: “We are excited to have DVT join us in our mission to uplift communities through reading. Partnerships like this are critical to helping us reach more children and ensure that every learner we touch has the tools and encouragement to rise through education.”

DVT’s partnership with Read to Rise reflects its broader philosophy of “Lead with Heart” and “Live with Impact” values that guide the company in creating meaningful change in the communities it serves.

