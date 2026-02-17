DVT strengthens 2026 Launchpad with cross-stack skills, practical AI focus

DVT's 2026 intake of graduates for the Launchpad programme.

AI-driven software engineering company DVT has welcomed its 2026 intake of graduates into DVT Launchpad, the company’s six-month graduate development programme aimed at preparing junior developers for professional consulting environments.

“This year represents a significant change for Launchpad,” says Rose Allen, head of learning and development at DVT. “Clients need developers who understand how software works as a whole, so we’ve built Launchpad around strong engineering fundamentals first, and then layered AI capability on top. Software does not exist in silos, so Launchpad trains for context as well as tools.”

The 2026 Launchpad intake trains graduates across frontend, backend and AI within a single integrated programme. Graduates work with Angular and React, deepen their backend skills in .NET, and apply AI concepts within real development projects, guided by experienced engineers.

The programme runs over six months and is structured to prioritise applied learning and professional readiness. Graduates attend daily lectures and workshops, complete assessments for each topic and deliver three substantial projects that culminate in formal demos aligned to the core technologies covered during the programme.

Rose Allen, head of learning and development at DVT.

“Launchpad is designed to stretch graduates,” Allen says. “By the time they leave the programme, they have delivered three substantial projects, presented formal demos and been assessed rigorously. That’s why clients often comment that they perform closer to intermediate level than junior. That credibility does not happen by accident.”

Alongside technical training, Launchpad places strong emphasis on professional skills and consulting readiness. Communication, collaboration, client engagement and self-leadership are embedded throughout the programme rather than treated as separate modules. Graduates are supported by mentors who are active DVT consultants, ensuring the learning experience reflects real client delivery environments.

“Leadership development starts from day one. Consulting is about presence as much as it is about code,” Allen says. “We expect graduates to engage in client conversations, ask questions and take ownership early. Technical ability is important, but so is how you communicate, how you handle feedback and how you carry yourself in a professional environment.”

While graduates are exposed to realistic, end-to-end project simulations, they are not placed on live client projects until they are ready. This approach ensures they build confidence, capability and professional maturity before joining delivery teams.

Past Launchpad graduates have progressed into senior delivery and tech lead roles within a few years of completing the programme, often taking on mentoring responsibilities early in their careers.

Over the next 12 months, DVT expects the 2026 group to strengthen both delivery capacity and long-term capability across its teams.

“They bring a willingness to learn, comfort with modern tools and a strong grounding in how software is built,” concludes Allen. “That combination makes them adaptable across different technologies and project environments.”