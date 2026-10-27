DVT to showcase AI-native development at AI Expo Africa

Kevin Naicker, executive head: cloud solutions at DVT.

DVT will demonstrate how AI can be used throughout the software development process during a 90-minute workshop at AI Expo Africa 2026. The global software and data engineering company is a sponsor of the event, which takes place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 28 and 29 October.

DVT's workshop, AI-Native Software Development: Idea to Production in 90 Minutes, is scheduled for Thursday, 29 October, from 9:30am to 11am. Using its CheckInn hotel-booking application, the team will demonstrate how customer feedback can be turned into an improved search feature. The presentation will follow the development process from requirements and user experience (UX) design through to architecture, coding, testing and deployment, using the BMAD framework and AI-assisted development tools.

“Delegates will see how we move from customer feedback to a working application, with AI supporting the process from planning through to deployment,” says Kevin Naicker, executive head: cloud solutions at DVT, who will facilitate the workshop.

The demonstration will focus on a common problem experienced by hotel guests: finding accommodation that meets their specific needs. The new search feature uses retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), allowing users to describe what they are looking for in everyday language and receive results based on how closely available accommodation matches their requirements.

Saurabh Agrawal, CTO: Software engineering at DVT.

“Writing code is only part of developing software. Before developers get to that stage, someone needs to understand the business problem, work through the requirements and decide how the application should function,” says Naicker. “We're going to show how AI can help with that work as well, and how the different stages come together to produce a working application.”

DVT's AI-driven development life cycle (AI-DLC) approach combines intent-driven architecture (IDA), spec-driven development (SDD), BMAD and agentic coding tools. BMAD uses specialised AI agents to help teams work through product requirements, design, architecture and development. The workshop will demonstrate how these stages connect, including the role of code reviews, automated testing and approval processes before deployment.

The demonstration will also show how the team checks the AI-generated work, including reviewing code changes and running tests before merging and deploying the updated application. Saurabh Agrawal, CTO: Software Engineering at DVT, is leading the technical team preparing the workshop, with experienced engineers responsible for reviewing the output and making technical decisions.

Now in its ninth year, AI Expo Africa 2026 focuses on the practical use of AI in business, with responsible AI, security and agentic AI among its key themes. The event brings together technology providers, developers and business leaders to explore how organisations can use AI in their operations.

Organisations interested in exploring how AI-native software development could be applied to their own software projects can book a strategy call with DVT at https://www.dvtsoftware.com/services/artificial-intelligence/ai-build-teams.

For more information about AI Expo Africa 2026, visit https://aiexpoafrica.com/.