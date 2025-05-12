Dynamic DNA: Building ICT skills in young people

Prudence Mathebula, founder and managing director of Dynamic DNA.

Prudence Mathebula is the founder and managing director of Dynamic DNA, a Dynamic Technologies group company – and one that changes lives. Mathebula’s driving ambition to improve the lives of young Africans and empower Black women is founded on her firm belief in the strength and resilience of South Africans. “I find inspiration in some form or another in young South Africans out there. From women in tech to the lady selling food on the street corner, our country is full of unsung female heroes who are a constant source of strength for me and from whom I learn every day. Her success is a product of her own resilience, hard work and determination.”

She shares some of her story, her vision and her drive to develop successful careers in ICT.

You have quite the inspirational story…

At the age of 13, I started helping my father in his mobile repair shop, where I gained invaluable experience in customer service and a taste of the world of ICT. After matric, I pursued every avenue I could and secured a bursary from MICT SETA for a diploma in Marketing and Advertising at Vega, where I achieved the Top Achievement award for my year. I was offered a sales consulting position at a company specialising in print, network security and telecommunications and I spent six years there, eventually becoming PA to the CEO. My roles included preparing the submissions to SETA and subsequently a position was created for me to lead the B-BBEE component of the company, where I analysed scorecards and presented my insights to management. My academic journey continued at Wits University, where I earned a degree in B-BBEE Management in 2015, further igniting my passion for skills development.

How did Dynamic DNA come to be?

I joined DVT, a Dynamic Technologies group company, as the B-BBEE transformation manager in 2016 and within two months I had secured funding for their skills development programme and had it registered with the MICT SETA. While rolling out the programme over the next year, I saw the opportunity to integrate the practical learning and mentoring component of skills development into the ICT sector. Motivated by my goal to own my own business, I pitched a business model to the board and in just three weeks my proposal was accepted and, with funding I had secured, Dynamic DNA was born – and I became a 51% shareholder and MD.

What did you want to achieve with Dynamic DNA?

I wanted to establish a business focused on empowering youth through skill development and ensuring that they transition into successful individuals in life. One of my personal interests is to bridge the gender gap in the field of ICT. Having grown up in Soweto, I come from modest beginnings and have always been a diligent worker with a strong affinity for mathematics and accounting. However, it’s my entrepreneurial spirit that has consistently propelled me. This spirit is a legacy from my mother and grandmother who instilled in me the importance of dynamic leadership, unwavering focus and relentless perseverance. This helps me drive Dynamic DNA’s success.

Many people share similar experiences to mine. They grow up without the advantage of opportunities or access to technology and information. Dynamic DNA’s aim is to connect with these people and provide them with the chance to enter the ICT sector, and with this, we’ve enriched the lives of many young and underprivileged learners. We believe in inspiring and developing youth to ensure that they have the skills that will drive them to be creative in solving social challenges through entrepreneurship and gainful employment in ICT. And with the help of our clients, we are giving them the opportunity to excel.

Why is what you do so important for empowerment and development?

The importance of developing youth skills is crucial to the country’s economy, which requires a workforce that is adaptable, innovative and proficient, particularly in the rapidly evolving technology sector. By refining their talents and capabilities, young people can rise to this challenge and play an active role in economic advancement and social development. By prioritising their education and training, we can realise the full potential of our nation, stimulating economic growth, promoting social unity and empowering individuals.

With this background, Dynamic DNA is committed to providing young people with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the media, ICT and creative industries. One of our strengths is recognising the specific skills that companies require and the niche areas that warrant attention, such as Java, Oracle, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, IBM and other specialised skills in software development, testing and business analysis.

How does being part of the Dynamic Technologies group of companies affect Dynamic DNA?

Dynamic Technologies supports our mission and vision and significantly contributes to the upskilling and reskilling of learners within one of the group companies. Inspired Testing is a proud sponsor of 4IR 4HER and firmly believes in unlocking potential through ongoing education. Their involvement underscores a strong commitment to skills development at the grassroots level. DVT, our affiliated company, initiated extensive recruitment for their jointly operated learnership IT skills training and apprenticeship programmes that are designed to cultivate a pool of highly employable professionals, beginning with school leavers at the foundational level and extending to qualified management-level graduates.

In line with Dynamic Technologies’ vision, Dynamic DNA embraces diversity and inclusion, not just by the act of employment, but by fostering a culture where everyone’s strengths are acknowledged and equal opportunities for success are provided.

What are your goals for Dynamic DNA?

I’m deeply committed to building the economy of South Africa, particularly through the ICT sector, which is one of the largest global employers of youth. It’s crucial that we address the digital skills gap and the gender disparity present in our nation.