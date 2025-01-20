Dynamic DNA hosts fourth annual Workplace Skills Plan, B-BBEE, Skills Development and 4ir4her Workshop

Dynamic DNA - 3rd Annual WSP.

Dynamic DNA is excited to announce the 4th Annual Workplace Skills Plan, B-BBEE, Skills Development and 4ir4her Workshop, taking place on Wednesday, 27 March 2025, from 9am to 1:30pm at the stunning Dynamic Tech House rooftop, 2 Venus Street, Melrose Estate, Johannesburg.

Dynamic DNA has been a trusted leader in B-BBEE consulting and skills development training for over a decade. Its specialised skills development facilitator service enables businesses to reclaim portions of the skills development levies paid to SARS, ensuring compliance and maximising benefits.

This highly anticipated workshop will provide invaluable insights into the completion and submission of workplace skills plans (WSP), the implications of the amended B-BBEE codes on the skills development element, and effective strategies for leveraging skills development opportunities to achieve compliance and growth.

Who should attend?

The workshop is designed for:

Skills development facilitators

HR and training managers

Business leaders

Anyone responsible for skills development within their organisation

Key agenda highlights:

Effective compilation and execution of WSP/ATR. Understanding the skills development cycle. Leveraging levies, grants and SETA funding opportunities. Updates on compliance with SARS, the Wages Act, B-BBEE codes and SETA/QCTO policies. Aligning learning interventions with the skills development scorecard. Exploring the shift from SETA to QCTO and its organisational impact. Insights into Dynamic DNA’s 4ir4her IT acceleration packages empowering women in IT. Success stories in MICT SETA Discretionary Grants applications. Live Q&A with esteemed learning and development experts.

This event also offers an excellent opportunity to network with other learning and development professionals while enjoying champagne and hors d’oeuvres in a sophisticated setting.

Secure your spot now!

Seats are free but limited. Book yours by e-mailing enquiries@dynamicdna.co.za. Note: A maximum of two participants per organisation is allowed.

Dynamic DNA is committed to empowering organisations through innovative training and skills development initiatives. Join us as we pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future in skills development and technology.