Dynamics 365 supercharged roadshow a hit with customers

Mr. Kutalmis Damar from Microsoft, taking attendees through the benefits of Dynamics 365 and Co-Pilot during the Cape Town event.

XContent, in association with Microsoft, recently held its Dynamics 365 roadshows entitled: “Supercharge your CRM and ERP deployments”. The events were held in Johannesburg and Cape Town. It wasn’t just a show-and-tell situation, though, as keynote speakers included Kutalmis Damar, Microsoft Business Applications Lead CEMA Corporate Segment, and Farhaad Haffejee, CEO of Red Cross Air Mercy Services.

Those in attendance were treated to a look into the now and the future of Dynamics 365, and given the onset and uptake of artificial intelligence, the focus was very much on how Copilot (natively deployed in D365) can help to streamline even the most complicated requirements in a CRM or ERP deployment. This message was provided in-depth by Damar.

A big part of ensuring that customers are choosing the right CRM or ERP deployment is hearing from those who have taken the journey already. Red Cross Air Mercy Services is an NPO and a Dynamics 365 customer. Haffejee took the audience through its deployment journey and how it had benefited the organisation since roll-out. The beauty of a Dynamics CRM deployment is that it can be moulded into specific requirements. Switch customers to donors in this instance and it shows just how beneficial D365 can be.

“It is vitally important for us to have a relationship with our donors,” said Haffejee. “Dynamics 365 helps us to do this. We are also able to utilise the service desk functionality to ensure that our operation continues unabated. Our job is to save lives, so we need to be fully functional all of the time, and having our CRM cloud-based with Dynamics 365 – and Microsoft – makes so much sense to us. Combine this with the other areas of Microsoft integration and we have a seamless ecosystem at our disposal.”

The events were well attended and Danie de Lange, Managing Director of XContent, was pleased with the outcome. “It is great to see such enthusiasm for the events! We have talked to a lot of the attendees and every one of them has come away from their session informed and excited about the possibilities a Dynamics 365 CRM or ERP deployment could mean for them. We wanted to show how the right deployment could supercharge their business and I believe we have done that.”

There has been a request from multiple attendees for more events in the future, covering all three Microsoft Clouds, namely Azure, Business Applications and Modern Work. The XContent team is in planning for these events to run during the course of the next 12 months.

“Our plan is to run at least two events per quarter,” said Bruce Fennessy, Chief Marketing Officer of XContent. “There have been multiple requests to look at the marketing side of D365, so watch this space!”

For more information on how D365 can supercharge your business, be sure to reach out to the XContent team via the website or follow their social channels, especially YouTube, where there are loads of Dynamics 365 short videos to learn from. Links to XContent social channels can be found on the website.