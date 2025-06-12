E-commerce Forum SA elects cross-sectional board

Shamiela Letsoalo, director of corporate affairs at Naspers, has been elected board chairperson of the E-commerce Forum South Africa.

E-commerce Forum South Africa (EFSA) has elected a new board of directors for 2025.

The 13-member board brings together a cross-section of expertise, including leaders from fintech, retail, banking, logistics, academia and SME development, says EFSA.

In a statement yesterday, the forum says the board marks a strategic push to strengthen the country’s rapidly-expanding digital economy.

Alastair Tempest, CEO of EFSA, says: “EFSA continues to grow from strength-to-strength, and our newly-elected board reflects the wide interests represented in the membership and proves our appeal to all e-commerce players.

“This comes at a pivotal time when our sector is increasingly being appreciated for its role in the economy.”

Letsoalo adds: “E-commerce is no longer just an avenue for retail; it has become the backbone of modern economies – transforming tourism, financial services and global trade. Through our work at EFSA, we will continue to build e-commerce for the good of the South African economy.

“Ultimately, we want to make South Africa a leader in inclusive digital trade: where small and big businesses thrive and consumers trust online platforms. This is an opportunity to write the next chapter for South Africa’s digital economy.”

Established in 2016, the EFSA represents all players in Africa’s e-commerce sector, with a mission to increase awareness, confidence and capability.

The body represents large and small e-tailers, brick-and-mortar stores that include e-commerce as part of their omni-channel strategy, as well as service providers (platforms, payments, logistics, delivery and consultants).

It is also implementing accredited e-commerce training programmes in partnership with the Services Sector Education and Training Authority, to build workforce capabilities, while developing a “Trustmark” initiative to enhance consumer protection and market confidence.

With e-commerce already accounting for over 6% of total retail and representing over R1 trillion in sales in SA, EFSA aims to further boost this fast-growing aspect of the digital economy.

“Our work is the foundation for a future where every entrepreneur, consumer and community can thrive in the digital economy. We realise we cannot do this alone, and that is why our approach is to partner in and out of our sector,” states Tempest.

Other members of the newly-elected EFSA board are: