E-mail signatures an untapped opportunity for MSPs

Frikkie Smook and Paul Cox.

E-mail is one of the most valuable marketing and brand assets organisations have, yet many underutilise its potential, said speakers in a webinar for MSPs hosted by Exclaimer and Prodata this week.

Paul Cox, Regional Channel Manager – MEA at Exclaimer, said: “E-mail isn't dying and e-mail signatures are still relevant, despite new communications tools coming out all the time. In fact, 89% of IT leaders say e-mail continues to be a critical business tool and 90% say e-mail will remain a primary communications tool. Because e-mail remains so important, e-mail signatures need to be relevant, up to date and consistent across the organisation. However, many e-mail signatures aren’t properly designed or maintained.

Cox added: “As many as 35% of IT leaders say managing and updating e-mail signatures takes up a disproportionate amount of time. It becomes a headache for them to enforce signature standards across multiple devices and platforms, especially in large enterprises. It is time-consuming for IT teams to manage individual signatures; legal teams struggle to ensure disclaimers are applied; and outdated content tends to linger without centralised automation.”

Exclaimer and Prodata highlighted the benefits of Exclaimer to centralise and automate e-mail design and management, and how managed services providers could offer the solution to add value for their customers.

Exclaimer created the e-mail signature management category over 20 years ago and now helps over 70 000 organisations manage brand consistency securely and at scale. Exclaimer supports over 9 million e-mail accounts, with over 20 billion signatures delivered yearly. It is safe, secure and compliant, built on Microsoft Azure, holding SOC 2 Type II, ISO/ICC 27001 and HIPAA certifications, and meeting the highest global standards for security and privacy. Prodata, a value-added distributor, has been the local partner of Exclaimer for over 20 years.

Frikkie Smook, Technical Account Manager at Prodata, demonstrated how Exclaimer simplifies e-mail design and management. As a cloud-based service hosted on Azure, it is easily accessible from anywhere in the world, he said.

Smook explained: “Exclaimer makes it easier for our partners to manage their customers' environments across different layers. They can assign specific rights to admins and users within the organisation based on their roles – for example, marketing can change the signature design, add campaigns and banners, and track click-throughs from campaigns and social media. Exclaimer also allows you to file signatures within folders, which is useful for large organisations with many departments.”

Demonstrating Exclaimer’s design features, Smook noted that MSPs could offer signature design as an additional service to their customers. Exclaimer features a drag-and-drop signature editor with numerous elements and no need for HTML coding.

Said Smook: “You have the option to choose a layout from multiple templates, or you can design a signature from scratch. It streamlines the process by offering a real-time view of what the design will look like in an e-mail. When it comes to changing or updating contact details, Exclaimer makes things easier for admins, who can simply grant users access to certain fields to change their own details.”

Lesley Gore, Services Manager at Prodata, said: “E-mail signatures help businesses stand out, build trust and maintain a professional image with their communications. For MSPs who already offer Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, Exclaimer is a compelling bolt-on product that adds value and has an exceptionally high renewal rate of over 96%. It is a low-touch add-on that is simple to sell and boosts revenue and margins. With Exclaimer, MSPs can offer smooth and efficient deployment, train customers and upsell additional features – which puts them in the position of a trusted partner rather than a simple solution provider.”