EaseUS expands into Africa with Avert IT Distribution

Avert IT Distribution will distribute EaseUS products and solutions in Africa.

EaseUS, which positions itself as a global leader in data recovery, backup and disc management solutions, has officially appointed Avert IT Distribution as its distributor in Africa. This strategic partnership brings one of the world’s most trusted software brands closer to businesses and individuals across the continent, providing powerful, reliable and easy-to-use tools for protecting and managing digital life.

With more than 530 million users worldwide and over 20 years of innovation, EaseUS products are trusted by individuals, enterprises and IT professionals in more than 190 countries. By teaming up with Avert IT Distribution, EaseUS ensures that organisations across Africa can access localised expertise, regional support and licensing models tailored to their unique needs.

This partnership signals more than just wider product availability – it reflects a shared vision of helping African businesses navigate the challenges of digital transformation, cyber security and data resilience.

PDF editor.

EaseUS products at a glance

The EaseUS portfolio covers a wide range of solutions that address critical needs for individuals, enterprises and service providers. From data recovery and backup to system migration, disc optimisation and multimedia tools, EaseUS delivers reliable solutions that are simple enough for everyday users yet powerful enough for enterprise-scale IT environments.

Data protection and backup

EaseUS Todo Backup : A smart, automatic backup solution that protects everything from individual files to entire servers, including Exchange e-mail and SQL databases. Trusted by more than 20 000 businesses worldwide, it ensures continuity even in the face of disaster.

: A smart, automatic backup solution that protects everything from individual files to entire servers, including Exchange e-mail and SQL databases. Trusted by more than 20 000 businesses worldwide, it ensures continuity even in the face of disaster. EaseUS Backup Center: A centralised management console that allows IT administrators to create, deploy and monitor backup tasks across multiple devices. By consolidating backup management, organisations can minimise risk while improving efficiency and reliability.

EaseUS Partition Master.

Disk and system management

EaseUS Partition Master : A comprehensive tool for resizing, extending or optimising partitions. It also enables safe cloning of drives and resolves Windows boot issues with AI-powered space adjustment for peak performance.

: A comprehensive tool for resizing, extending or optimising partitions. It also enables safe cloning of drives and resolves Windows boot issues with AI-powered space adjustment for peak performance. EaseUS Disk Copy: Provides safe, fast disc, partition or system cloning. Ideal for upgrading to larger drives or migrating to SSDs without the time-consuming hassle of reinstalling operating systems.

EaseUS Data Recovery.

Data recovery

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard: A flagship product with more than 72 million users globally. It recovers files lost through accidental deletion, formatting, partition loss, system crashes or malware attacks, supporting Windows, macOS and Windows Server environments.

Migration and PC transfer

EaseUS Todo PCTrans: Simplifies the migration process by transferring applications, settings, files and user accounts between PCs. It helps organisations and individuals save time while ensuring continuity after system crashes, ransomware attacks or hardware upgrades.

EaseUS audio.

Multimedia and utility tools

EaseUS MobiMover : An all-in-one tool for iOS/Android data transfer, backup and WhatsApp message management.

: An all-in-one tool for iOS/Android data transfer, backup and WhatsApp message management. EaseUS RecExperts : A screen and game recording solution with AI-powered noise removal and video enhancement features.

: A screen and game recording solution with AI-powered noise removal and video enhancement features. EaseUS VideoKit & Downloader : Comprehensive video tools for downloading, compressing, editing and converting video and audio files.

: Comprehensive video tools for downloading, compressing, editing and converting video and audio files. EaseUS Key Finder : A handy utility that retrieves product keys for Windows, Microsoft Office and thousands of other applications.

: A handy utility that retrieves product keys for Windows, Microsoft Office and thousands of other applications. EaseUS BitWiper: A government-standard data destruction tool that securely erases sensitive data from drives, protecting privacy and ensuring compliance.

Why this partnership matters

The collaboration between EaseUS and Avert IT Distribution is designed to deliver value beyond software licensing. Together, they aim to equip African businesses with the tools and expertise they need to thrive in a digital-first economy.

Local availability : Customers in Africa now gain direct access to EaseUS products through a trusted regional distributor, ensuring faster procurement and reliable delivery.

: Customers in Africa now gain direct access to EaseUS products through a trusted regional distributor, ensuring faster procurement and reliable delivery. Tailored licensing : Flexible licensing options – from home to enterprise and technician tiers – are now easier to access and customise locally.

: Flexible licensing options – from home to enterprise and technician tiers – are now easier to access and customise locally. Regional expertise : Avert IT Distribution provides training, integration support and ongoing technical assistance to help partners and customers maximise product value.

: Avert IT Distribution provides training, integration support and ongoing technical assistance to help partners and customers maximise product value. Trusted security and compliance: Tools like EaseUS BitWiper and Todo Backup allow organisations to meet compliance and data protection standards while reducing IT risks.

By making global technology accessible at a local level, the partnership strengthens Africa’s ability to compete in an increasingly digital global economy.

Shaping the future of digital workflows

As digital transformation accelerates across Africa, the need for secure, reliable and efficient data management has never been greater. Businesses are navigating an environment shaped by hybrid work, increased cyber risks and a boom in digital content creation.

EaseUS solutions are well-positioned to meet these needs. From safeguarding business continuity with enterprise-grade backup systems to enabling content creators with high-performance multimedia tools, EaseUS empowers users at every level of the digital ecosystem. This partnership with Avert IT Distribution ensures these capabilities are no longer out of reach for African enterprises, SMEs and individual users.

Avert IT Distribution: Your local technology partner

With Avert IT Distribution as the official EaseUS distributor, businesses and individuals across Africa can now access globally trusted software backed by localised expertise and support. This means working smarter, safer and more efficiently in an increasingly connected world.

Partnering with Avert IT Distribution is more than a sales transaction – it’s an investment in success and long-term growth. Founded in 2004, Avert IT Distribution has established itself as a trusted, world-class distributor of cyber security and IT solutions. The company proudly serves partners across Africa, guided by its core principles of accountability, integrity and commitment. These values are reflected in every solution delivered to resellers and, ultimately, to their customers.

To become an Avert IT Distribution reseller, complete the registration form or get in touch with the sales team on:

(+27) 010 007 4430 (Johannesburg)

(+27) 021 007 2655 (Cape Town)

sales@avertitd.com

Stay connected with Avert IT Distribution on LinkedIn or send a message via WhatsApp to learn more.

Final word

By combining EaseUS’s world-class technology with Avert IT Distribution’s regional presence, this partnership empowers organisations across Africa to secure data, streamline IT operations and unlock new possibilities in digital productivity. With EaseUS tools now available through Avert IT Distribution, African businesses and individuals gain access to cutting-edge solutions with the localised expertise and support they need to grow in the digital age.