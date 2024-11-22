Eastern Cape seeks to connect rural communities

Too many South Africans remain disconnected from the digital economy.

Despite progress made in cementing connectivity in the Eastern Cape, provincial authorities acknowledge more work needs to be done to include people, especially in rural areas, into the digital economy.

They note this will require more investment in connectivity and infrastructure, driven by public-private collaboration.

This was one of the key takeaways from the opening day of the 18th Annual ICT Summit, held this week, in East London.

The event brings together public and private sector stakeholders to discuss business development and topical ICT issues and trends.

This year’s summit was themed: “30 years of democracy: Reflecting on the current trends and future insights within the ICT sector” and focused on ICT developments, trends and opportunities in the Eastern Cape.

Representatives from the Eastern Cape Provincial Government (ECPG) highlighted connectivity successes, including its broadband project.

Eastern Cape premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane said: “As at the end of September, out of the 2 700 planned sites for connectivity, 1 975 broadband sites were connected through fibre, with the remaining 725 sites to be completed by 31 March 2025. That is 4 335km of fibre installed in our communities.”

Mabuyane added that in line with the Department of Public Service and Administration’s determination and directive on the usage of cloud, all 12 departments within the Eastern Cape on the consolidated Microsoft agreement have migrated to cloud for e-mail, user data storage, applications and databases.

Motse Mfuleni, executive chairman of the event, stressed the need for high-speed, affordable broadband connectivity; more engagement with academic institutions; intensified R&D; and policy, regulation and certification.

The summit highlighted the fact that the country’s ICT sector has achieved mixed results, in regard to connectivity.

Representatives from the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) said progress had been made, with the widening of connectivity and the auctioning of spectrum for International Mobile Telecommunications services in 2022.

However, there are numerous challenges. According to Mondli Gungubele, deputy minister of the DCDT, these include limited investment in science, technology and innovation; infrastructure deficits; the skills gap; and data availability and governance.

Magama Makgamatho, chief knowledge and digital officer of Coega Development Corporation, said: “We must increase investment in skills development and human capital to fully realise the potential of technology, which will remain a catalyst for economic growth and societal advancement in the Eastern Cape and South Africa.

“The Eastern Cape, if you look at Stats SA, is largely disconnected because it is more rural compared to other provinces. We’ve made progress in districts like OR Tambo, and there are other districts that will require connectivity. We must focus on connectivity at schools and public utility services.”

Makgamatho noted Coega is partnering with educational institutions to provide training and upskilling programmes in areas like data science, cyber security and artificial intelligence (AI).

Mabuyane added that technologies like generative AI and advanced data analytics offer opportunities for leaders in public-private partnerships to improve service delivery, strengthen governance and enhance economic growth.

Spotty service

The officials agreed there can be no digital transformation without internet connectivity.

Gungubele said: “We are a nation where over 90% of the population can connect via mobile networks, and 20 million enjoy broadband access. SA Connect has bridged significant gaps, particularly in rural areas, connecting schools, clinics, traditional houses and government offices.”

Mbulelo Sogoni, director-general of the ECPG, said authorities acknowledged long-standing connectivity issues – especially in rural areas – and difficulty with infrastructure delivery continues to affect services.

However, Sogoni noted that initiatives like SA Connect and the Universal Service and Access Agency of SA have helped to connect 162 government facilities in the OR Tambo district, along with 720 WiFi hotspots.

“Through the ECPG broadband project, we have ensured 1 975 sites are connected to fibre… there are also 7 224 households connected.”

He underlined the importance of connectivity within the health services sector, saying the introduction of e-health has enabled real-time data sharing, which has empowered hospitals to monitor patient care and keep a record of activity to maintain service delivery and avoid costly claims by patients.

Leadership churn

Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani, director-general of the DCDT, said while there have been 17 ministers within the ministry over the past 30 years, its leadership helped shape the country’s ICT sector and digital economy.

Jordan-Dyani said the focus now is to address the need for broadband access. “The goal is to have broadband access to 100% of households…right now we are sitting at just above 50%, with rural connectivity an ongoing challenge.

“The intention is to produce devices locally; we want to fast-track this process and address affordability of devices and data. We are working with National Treasury to negotiate a waver on duties on components that must be imported.”

Jordan-Dyani added that SA’s National Data and Cloud Policy will attract investment, as the country becomes cloud-based, with more potential AI use cases emerging.

However, too many South Africans remain disconnected from the digital economy, Gungubele added.