eBlocks Software launches SA's first AI-first software engineering transformation service

Deon Thomas, MD of eBlocks Software.

eBlocks, a Sandton-based software engineering specialist focusing on data, AI, DevSecOps, cloud and platform modernisation and automated security, is pioneering the first AI-first software engineering transformation service in South Africa.

Deon Thomas, Managing Director of eBlocks Software, says the new OnTrack AI service is a game-changer, and may also pave the way for a completely new outcomes-based approach to software development in South Africa.

OnTrack AI stemmed from eBlocks Software’s efforts to address its own internal pain points, Thomas says. “We looked at our own efficiencies and considered how best we could improve them. Through that process, we developed our framework and realised we could use it to the benefit of our customers too,” he says.

Thomas notes that local enterprises are feeling pressure to innovate in tough economic times: “Customers are double-clicking on every penny they spend. They want to validate it, they want to check and see if they can get cheaper engineering. At the same time, AI is putting pressure on the IT market, specifically around bespoke software development. With our new approach, we'll be able to help our customers overcome their challenges, with quality, bespoke software at a reasonable cost.”

Thomas says the new framework meets market demands for more innovative software, faster and more cost-effectively. “We try to give customers the advantage of leveraging faster delivery. Our commitment to customers encompasses ‘Experiment’ – looking at new emerging technologies; ‘Expedite’ – helping them adopt those technologies and start delivering faster; and ‘Elevate’ – where we have seen an opportunity to help customers become AI-first, and that’s what OnTrack AI is for.

“This trademarked framework embeds AI throughout the entire software development life cycle – not just in the tools and technologies used. We’ve researched the optimal use of AI end-to-end across the value chain, without losing the crucial human in the loop element,” Thomas says. “You still need a human to curate and guide the AI, help synthesise the information and co-ordinate some of the more human factors around collaboration – for example, running workshops with the customer.”

eBlocks Software has invested heavily in developing the new framework over several months, and has upskilled its team to build go-to-market capability. As a result of progress made, the company is fast evolving into an AI-first organisation with plans to expand into new products and a broader intelligence platform.

Thomas says the company’s expert technical teams are bolstering their product and consulting capability to more effectively help clients identify AI use cases and scale up their AI deployments.

“By becoming AI-first, we are able to be more customer-centric, offering customers products that meet their needs even better, and delivering faster,” he says.

With a number of eBlocks customers now embarking on OnTrack AI pilot projects, Thomas projects efficiency gains of around 30% to 40% across the supply chain.

eBlocks Software helps customers fast-track AI progress with its AI Intelligence Service ‘Expedite Sprints’ – exploratory workshops where its experts help clients to identify AI opportunities, rank them by impact and complexity and outline actions to use AI to drive innovation. For organisations already experimenting with AI, eBlocks Software hosts use case development workshops to thoroughly explore a specific AI use case, define AI's role and interactions, and craft a solution for testing and validation via a proof-of-concept (POC). For organisations looking to elevate their AI use, eBlocks Software’s use case production workshop assesses the value chain and ranks AI use cases based on impact and complexity, then outlines steps to fast-track innovation, with an actionable roadmap for scaling AI POCs.

To learn more, go to

https://www.eblocks.co.za/ontrack-ai/ai-first-delivery-transformation or contact solutions@eblocks.co.za.