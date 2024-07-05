eBlocks Software, Veracode forge strategic partnership

Deon Thomas, Managing Director, eBlocks Software.

eBlocks is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Veracode, a global leader in application security testing. This collaboration aims to strengthen security measures and enhance the overall security posture of enterprises across various industries.

This partnership arrives at a critical time, as the demand for robust security solutions continues to rise. eBlocks will provide clients with a complete security offering by integrating Veracode's advanced security testing capabilities with eBlocks' expertise in data, software engineering, security and automation.

This collaboration will focus on strategy and advisory, from strategy, consulting and implementation, providing a comprehensive security offering to meet client demands.

Veracode's cutting-edge technology, utilising artificial intelligence and machine learning, enhances the detection and remediation of security threats and significantly improves clients' security posture.

In addition to technological advancements, the partnership emphasises the importance of ethical and sustainable practices in developing security solutions. Both eBlocks and Veracode are dedicated to creating technologies that protect businesses and benefit society and the environment in technology. This commitment aligns with the increasing need for responsible innovation in the tech industry and the increased risks in cyber security crime.

"Partnering with Veracode represents a significant milestone for eBlocks as we continue to expand our security capabilities," said Deon Thomas CEO of eBlocks.

"Our collaboration will enable us to offer our clients state-of-the-art security solutions that are both effective and compliant with industry standards. By combining our strengths, we are confident in our ability to set new benchmarks in application security."

Veracode's Ian Forsythe echoed this sentiment, stating: "We are thrilled to join forces with eBlocks, a company that shares our vision for a secure and trustworthy digital future. This partnership will allow us to extend our reach and impact, providing more organisations with the tools they need to safeguard their applications. Together, we will drive innovation and set new standards for security excellence."

The collaboration between eBlocks and Veracode also aims to serve as a model for other companies seeking to enhance their security practices. This partnership underscores the importance of co-operation in addressing the complex security challenges modern enterprises face.

As we embark on this journey, we remain committed to fostering a secure and sustainable digital ecosystem.

Through continuous innovation and adherence to ethical standards, the partnership will strive to create solutions that meet the highest security standards and promote a healthier and more inclusive technology landscape.