eBook: AI: The opportunity for CFOs

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the business world, and finance is no exception.

AI software becomes more integral to a finance professional’s workflow as the technology evolves, promising increased efficiency and deeper insights.

In the recently published report: ‘Secrets of Successful CFOs’, key attributes and behaviours that distinguish top-performing chief financial officers were analysed. The study revealed that 86% of finance leaders have incorporated AI into their operations in some capacity.

However, adopting AI tools designed explicitly for finance lags behind, with only 49% of finance leaders using specialised AI solutions. This discrepancy highlights a significant opportunity for growth and optimisation. AI finance tools vary widely in accessibility and integration capabilities, ranging from freely available software to comprehensive solutions embedded within larger platforms. This guide will help you find AI tools that meet your needs and integrate easily with your current systems, enhancing your financial, strategic and operational capabilities to drive growth.

