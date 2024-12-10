eBook: Aligning your business around an agile AML transaction monitoring programme

whitepaper Transaction monitoring is an important component of an AML framework.

Achieving sustainable performance and profitable results relies on responsively managing risk across the customer and third-party relationship life cycle.

Your business is constantly navigating a convergence of complex and resource-consuming challenges:

Rapid market digitalisation driving escalating transaction volumes.

Increasingly fluid global regulatory environment.

Sophisticated, multi-national financial criminal networks.

Expanding expectations from customers and regulators.

Starting from the foundation of a solid anti-money laundering (AML) programme enables an organisation to quickly respond to dynamic risks and successfully manage accelerating operational and market demands. Transaction monitoring is an important component of an AML framework that enables your business to play a critical role in preventing bad actors from misusing the global financial system.

A strong transaction monitoring programme also protects your organisation against the impacts of regulatory enforcements, expensive fines and significant reputational damage tied to missing suspicious transactions linked to money laundering and terrorist financing.

Please download the eBook below.