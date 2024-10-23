eBook: Dark web monitoring: Protecting your data in the shadows

whitepaper Even a minor breach can expose critical information.

The dark web serves as a breeding ground for malicious activity, where stolen data like PII, credentials and intellectual property are frequently traded. Even a minor breach can expose critical information, leading to financial losses, reputational damage and regulatory non-compliance.

In this free guide, you'll learn how ManageEngine Log360 can help to monitor the dark web for leaked information with:

24/7 dark web monitoring with real-time threat data to keep you informed of the latest threats.

The Vigil IQ engine, which actively scans your network for threats based on acquired intelligence.

Comprehensive threat visibility, including botnet leaks, to enable preventive action.

Grab your copy now by clicking below.

