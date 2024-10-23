eBook: Dark web monitoring: Protecting your data in the shadows

The dark web serves as a breeding ground for malicious activity, where stolen data like PII, credentials and intellectual property are frequently traded. Even a minor breach can expose critical information, leading to financial losses, reputational damage and regulatory non-compliance.
In this free guide, you'll learn how ManageEngine Log360 can help to monitor the dark web for leaked information with:
- 24/7 dark web monitoring with real-time threat data to keep you informed of the latest threats.
- The Vigil IQ engine, which actively scans your network for threats based on acquired intelligence.
- Comprehensive threat visibility, including botnet leaks, to enable preventive action.

