Subscribe
Sectors
Companies
About
  • Home
  • /
  • Malware
  • /
  • eBook: Dark web monitoring: Protecting your data in the shadows

eBook: Dark web monitoring: Protecting your data in the shadows

Issued by ITR Technology
Johannesburg, 23 Oct 2024
Even a minor breach can expose critical information.
whitepaper
Even a minor breach can expose critical information.

The dark web serves as a breeding ground for malicious activity, where stolen data like PII, credentials and intellectual property are frequently traded. Even a minor breach can expose critical information, leading to financial losses, reputational damage and regulatory non-compliance.

In this free guide, you'll learn how ManageEngine Log360 can help to monitor the dark web for leaked information with:

  • 24/7 dark web monitoring with real-time threat data to keep you informed of the latest threats.
  • The Vigil IQ engine, which actively scans your network for threats based on acquired intelligence.
  • Comprehensive threat visibility, including botnet leaks, to enable preventive action.

Grab your copy now by clicking below.

Share