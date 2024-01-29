eBook: Embracing adversity

It's vital to upskill those from disadvantaged communities.

In the face of South Africa's high youth unemployment, the imperative to upskill disadvantaged communities, and a shortage of software test automation engineers, iOCO took a bold step. This eBook shares the journey of this learnership, aiming to train young, unemployed graduates from a spectrum of backgrounds as software test automation engineers.

A must-read for business leaders, HR professionals, educators and anyone interested in innovative solutions to societal challenges. IT professionals, especially those involved in software testing and automation, will find valuable insights into the intersection of skills development and corporate success.

Please download the eBook below.