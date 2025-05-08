eBook: Optimise your cyber defences with exposure validation

Luke Cifarelli, country manager, South Africa, Cymulate.

This year’s ITWeb Security Summit, scheduled to take place in Cape Town on 27 and 28 May and Johannesburg on 3, 4 and 5 June will see Cymulate highlight The SecOps Challenge faced by businesses today.

Cymulate, which positions itself as the leader in security and exposure validation, will be on hand at the Cape Town event to expand on the SecOps Challenge, noting that with change, uncertainty and no control, SecOps teams have it rough.

“SecOps teams are responsible for the security effectiveness of their organisation. At the same time, they are dealing with constant change, continuous uncertainty and a growing lack of control. Why? Attack surfaces are in a state of flux, with about 300 new services added every month. These services alone account for nearly 32% of new high or critical exposures for businesses. This is compounded by the fact that 111 new vulnerabilities are reported every day by the National Vulnerability Database, with only 5% of them being patched each month,” says Cymulate South Africa Country Manager, Luke Cifarelli.

Businesses should be asking the following questions:

Are the right vulnerabilities being patched?

Are security controls being tested and tuned on a regular basis?

Can critical exposures across dynamic and ephemeral IT environments be identified?

This perfect storm means SecOps teams are struggling to keep pace, while 70% of CISOs feel at risk of suffering a material cyber attack.

Read the Cymulate eBook on how to optimise your cyber defences with exposure validation and discover four best practices to take control of your CTEM.

For information and to register for the ITWeb Security Summit 2025, visit: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-security-summit-2025/.

About Cymulate

Cymulate, which positions itself as the leader in security and exposure validation, provides the single source of truth for threat exposure and the actions required to close security gaps before attackers can exploit them. More than 1 000 customers worldwide rely on the Cymulate platform to baseline their security posture and strengthen cyber resilience with continuous discovery, validation, prioritisation and guided remediation of security weaknesses. Cymulate automates advanced offensive security testing to validate controls, threats and attack paths. As an open platform, Cymulate integrates with existing security and IT infrastructure and drives the workflows of the exposure management process. Click here for more information.

Contact: South Africa

Luke Cifarelli

Cymulate Country Manager – South Africa

M: (+27) 76 912 7232

Request a Demo or Free Trial

Follow us on LinkedIn