ECape eyes being BPO powerhouse in SA

The BPO sector created 1 612 jobs in the Eastern Cape in 2025.

The Eastern Cape province is on track to solidify itself as a key contender in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector’s growth story.

This is according to national industry body Business Process Enabling South Africa(BPESA), which reveals that 1 612 BPO sector jobs were created in the province last year.

As a result, BPESA CEO Reshni Singh says the BPO sector trade association is confident in the province’s readiness to attract even greater investment in the years ahead.

“The Eastern Cape is well-positioned as a strategic and scalable hub, enabled by special economic zones infrastructure, growing skills pipelines and investor-ready conditions to support global delivery, job creation and long-term economic impact,” says Singh.

“We are already seeing encouraging momentum. Global industry leaders such as TP, the largest global BPO provider, have made significant investments in the region, demonstrating confidence in the Eastern Cape’s potential.

“Alongside them, strong local players like Outworx and Interact continue to expand their footprint, creating jobs and building capability within the province. These investments are not incidental − they are the result of deliberate collaboration, enabling policy environments and a shared vision between industry and government.”

The BPO sector, also classified as global business services, was identifiedseveral years ago as a key growth driver to create jobs, particularly for youth and women.It has grown in leaps and bounds, making South Africa a favoured destination to set up or expand operations.

South Africa’s offshoring locations are concentrated in Cape Town, followed by Durban and Johannesburg. In the Eastern Cape, East London and Gqeberha have become leading locations, offering a significant pool of entry-level talent and fostering the development of future workforce potential, according to BPESA.

The sector has also witnessed significant investment from global players over the years, including Amazon, Webhelp, TP and TransUnion.

Overall, the BPO sectorhas set a growth target of creating 500 000 jobs by 2030.

BPESA – through key collaborations – is charged with promoting SA as a premier offshoring destination to stimulate local job creation, attract investment and ensure excellence in service delivery and management across the BPO sector.

In line with its mandate, the industry body took the message about the province’s potential as a BPO destination on a provincial roadshow. This included participating in last week’s Eastern Cape Digital Economy Summit, hosted by the provincial Department of Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism.

At the digital economy summit, the provincial government announced a R65 million BPO and shared services facility, which is an 800-seat facility designed for global service delivery.

The facility is expected to generate 2 400 direct jobs through multi-shift operations, creating employment pathways for graduates and young professionals, according to the department.

“The sector employs hundreds of thousands of South Africans and contributes meaningfully to inclusive economic growth, particularly for youth and women,” states Singh.

“When investment flows into a province, the benefits extend far beyond individual businesses – entire local economies are strengthened.

“We believe that through aligned strategy, responsive policy and sustained collaboration, the Eastern Cape can play a pivotal role in helping South Africa achieve its 2030 job creation targets, while also transforming lives and communities at scale.”