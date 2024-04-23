Edtech HyperionDev gets R95m to drive tech skills

HyperionDev offers specialised, mentored coding boot camps.

Local tech education provider HyperionDev has secured a further R95 million, bringing its total growth investment to R595 million.

HyperionDev has not disclosed the funders behind the latest investment round, only saying the combined funding attracted 23 investors from several countries.

In a statement, HyperionDev says it will use the latest funds to expand its South African and UK operations, enter new markets, expand its offerings and drive access to impactful tech education to all learners.

Additionally, the investment will fund and facilitate the expansion of its educational offerings and scholarship programmes, such as the HyperionDev Academy, it states.

Riaz Moola, CEO and founder of HyperionDev, says: “Securing this funding marks the beginning of another exciting new chapter for HyperionDev. It reinforces the vital role of skills development in today's digital age.

“Our collaborations with the UK's Department for Education, alongside institutions in South Africa and the UK, and new partners in North America, France and Spain, have enabled us to broaden our horizons and solidify our position as a global tech education leader.

“We are thrilled to utilise this funding to enhance our impact, especially in our home country, South Africa, as we continue our mission to make tech education accessible to all.

“We are actively seeking to collaborate with more university institutions nationwide. We are also eager to join forces with government to strengthen digital skills development and enhance employability across the country.”

Founded in 2012, HyperionDev offers specialised, mentored coding boot camps, which take place either online or on-site at its campuses. It aims to help students develop job-ready tech skills, for careers in technology.

HyperionDev has partnered with global and local institutions, including the UK's Department for Education, Imperial College London and The University of Manchester. In South Africa, it has partnered with Stellenbosch University.

According to the edtech firm, its programmes have enabled more than 2 000 graduates to be employed in tech jobs, ranging from start-ups, to government and FTSE-100 employers.

These include fintech company Chip, Amazon, Barclays and GSK, and government entities such as the Home Office, Department for Work and Pensions and the NHS.