Education dept intros tech to disburse matric exam papers

Basic education deputy minister Dr Reginah Mhaule and minister Siviwe Gwarube outlined the 2025 National Senior Certificate state of readiness.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) will use GPS-tracked distribution vehicles to transport matric exam papers, as part of risk management and contingency plans.

This was revealed during a press briefing in Skukuza, Mpumalanga, to detail the state of readiness for the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations that kick-off today.

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube said her department is also advancing modernisation through its e-marking pilot in mathematics, mathematical literacy and accounting, to enhance accuracy and efficiency in marking.

“All nine provincial education departments have confirmed their readiness. Comprehensive risk management measures have been implemented, including secured and alarmed printing sites, access control and GPS-tracked distribution vehicles.

“Each province has developed contingency plans to mitigate risks, such as load-shedding, severe weather, or protest action. Alternative venues and generator capacity have been arranged to ensure no learner is disadvantaged.”

More than 900 000 learners will sit for this year’s NSC exams, comprised of 766 543 full-time candidates – the highest number since the public examinations began in 1996 – and 137 018 part-time candidates.

The DBE has, in the past, suffered instances of leaked matric exam papers during the examination period, involving both teachers and learners.

Similarly, the 2024 matric results were leaked tothird-parties. It was revealed that local online education company Edumarks allegedly sold the 2024 matric results to learners for R100 online, a few days before the department officially announced the official results.

The minister emphasised that the NSC’s credibility depends on the ethical conduct of all involved. Learners, parents and teachers also participated in the National Pledge of Integrity, committing to honesty and fairness throughout the examination period.

“The Department of Basic Education, in collaboration with all nine provincial education departments, is ready to administer the 2025 National Senior Certificate examinations. Our systems are secure, our educators are prepared and our learners are ready,” she said.

According to the minister, learners benefited from resources, such as Mind the Gap booklets, digital study materials, and online and social media tutorials.

Further, the examination fitness initiative equipped them with study timetables, question strategies and skills to approach different question types.

“Our learners are ready. Our teachers have gone beyond the call of duty. The entire system, from registration to marking, has been governed by strict standards and rigorous audits,” said Gwarube.

The NSC examination results will be announced on 12 January 2026 and released on 13 January 2026.