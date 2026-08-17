Effective AI: It all starts with trusted data

Tapiwa Mudungwe, iOCO business unit manager: data and analytics.

South African businesses are racing to adopt AI, advanced analytics and automation , but many organisations are finding that their investments aren't delivering the outcomes they expected.

This is particularly true in projects where the outcomes required are in fact critical business insights or autonomous AI agents. This is because AI is only as effective as the data that powers it, and organisations tend to neglect the solid data foundation AI needs.

AI sits at the top of a much larger pyramid. Beneath it lies the data ecosystem that provides the context, accuracy and reliability required for intelligent outcomes.

The problem with existing data ecosystems

In a typical large enterprise, the ERP system is the fundamental source of the data AI uses. But somewhere within a finance or HR department, other working spreadsheets exist too. These might be outdated, or they may not be properly governed.

Many organisations still operate with information spread across ERP systems, CRM platforms, HR applications, operational systems, spreadsheets and external data sources, and each system provides a different view of the business, often with conflicting metrics and definitions.

In addition, new data is coming in all the time. Data ends up in different pockets because various departments need access to their data faster than IT can provide it, and they need their data in their own specific formats.

The excitement surrounding AI can sometimes create the impression that every business problem requires an AI solution.

But when data is fragmented across multiple systems, duplicated across departments or inconsistent between business functions, AI models will simply amplify these issues at scale.

With AI, the principle 'garbage in, garbage out' scales up to 'garbage in, garbage everywhere,' which causes outputs to become untrustworthy and even a compliance risk.

Getting data foundations right

Organisations need to pave the way for AI through comprehensive data strategies, effective governance and data integration that connects information from across the enterprise to create a unified view of operations.

An integrated, virtualised data environment also allows AI models to analyse relationships across the business rather than looking at data in isolated datasets. This provides deeper insights and allows for more accurate predictions and recommendations.

In many cases, successful AI programmes are less about sophisticated algorithms and more about bringing together the right data at the right time.

Data governance establishes the policies, ownership structures, standards and controls required to maintain data quality and consistency across the organisation and establish trust − which is becoming one of the most valuable assets in the AI era.

To put an effective data strategy in place, organisations must first define what they want to achieve with their data: is it for operations, insights, or even monetisation?

They must ensure they have systems and processes in place to produce clean, curated and reliable data, with a single source of truth that is properly governed. In many cases, this will mean redesigning data architecture and defining data ownership and stewardship.

Security, access and compliance are crucial elements of the data strategy, with data security and masking, access control and regulatory compliance and data sovereignty all prioritised.

Organisations may also opt to create curated, purpose-built datasets for specific AI use cases. Establishing strong foundations in data integration, data governance and data trust are not supporting activities that happen alongside AI initiatives − they are the prerequisites for success.

Building a solid data strategy need not be an onerous process that delays AI adoption. Organisations can start by identifying priorities, integrating fundamental data, and putting the necessary guardrails in place to achieve quick wins with AI.

AI is the enabler, not the destination

The excitement surrounding AI can sometimes create the impression that every business problem requires an AI solution. But this is rarely the case.

AI should be viewed as an enabler rather than a replacement for business strategy, operational excellence, or domain expertise, so organisations should not implement AI just because it is available.

Instead, they should focus on identifying specific business challenges and opportunities where AI can create measurable value.

The real competitive advantage comes from the combination of trusted data and AI, applied effectively to address specific business challenges.

Ultimately, the organisations that achieve the greatest success with AI won't necessarily be those with the most advanced algorithms. They will be those that have invested in trusted data, connected processes and a clear understanding of how technology supports their unique business strategy.