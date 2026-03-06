Efficiency was the goal. Intelligence is the outcome

Moving from digital transformation to intelligent transformation with JustSolve.

Over the past decade, organisations have invested heavily in digital transformation. They’ve replaced legacy systems, introduced automation, integrated platforms and improved visibility across the business. Those investments were necessary, and in many cases, they delivered real operational efficiency.

But now, we’ve reached a new turning point.

Where digital transformation focused primarily on efficiency, doing the same work faster, with fewer manual steps and better system integration, intelligent transformation goes further. It challenges how decisions are being made, how work is prioritised and how value flows through the organisation.

Now, instead of asking: “How do we automate this process?” the question is being reframed to: “How should this decision be made, and what part should AI, automation and people each have in it?”

This change might seem small, but in reality, it changes everything

The widening AI value gap

There is no shortage of AI tools in the market. Every platform promises acceleration and every board discussion includes AI somewhere on the agenda. Yet, a recent Boston Consulting Group study of 1 500 companies found that only 5% qualify as truly “future-built” organisations, with AI integrated across their core business functions. These organisations report measurable gains in revenue and profitability, while 60% are still experimenting or struggling to realise meaningful AI value.

Many organisations adopt what we call an “AI-on-top” approach. They layer AI tools onto existing systems and workflows without fundamentally changing how those workflows operate, which leads to increased complexity, unclear responsibilities and limited use beyond early pilot projects.

The organisations that are leading in the AI space are taking an “AI-by-design” approach. They are rethinking workflows end-to-end. They are addressing data flows, governance, accountability and operating models before trying to scale AI. Instead of just adding intelligence as a new technology layer, they are redesigning and reframing their systems so AI can work well within them.

The AI execution gap

According to Deloitte’s State of AI in the Enterprise research, less than a quarter of AI pilots make it into ongoing production, because most organisations still have low governance maturity for advanced and agentic systems.

In these cases, the challenge is rarely the model itself. More often, it’s the surrounding environment.

If workflows haven’t been redesigned, AI has nowhere meaningful to embed. If data is fragmented or poorly governed, outputs cannot be trusted. If ownership is unclear, initiatives lose momentum. If governance is introduced too late, risk teams slow everything down just as adoption begins.

“AI tends to magnify both strengths and weaknesses. When the foundations are solid, it accelerates capability. When they are not, it exposes the gaps quickly. This is what we refer to as the AI execution gap, the space between AI ambition and operational capability,” says Botha van der Vyver, CEO of JustSolve, a South African digital intelligence partner.

A smarter starting point

If AI is on your 2026 agenda, the most valuable starting point is alignment and clarity.

