Effortless document management with powerful AI tool from inq.

inq., a Convergence Partners company, has introduced its Doc AI platform that leverages specialised deep learning optical character recognition (OCR) to upload scanned documents or images of any kind. The solution can then extract the necessary fields and map them into an Excel file or database to help organisations digitise previously manually driven processes.

Doc AI features a built-in machine learning engine that perpetually learns and conducts predictive analysis of the information. This continuous learning and improvement process significantly enhances the accuracy of the extracted data over time. Designed to accommodate a wide array of document types and use cases, the service empowers organisations to make sense of, process and efficiently manage large volumes of unstructured data. With Doc AI, businesses can unlock new levels of efficiency and data-driven decision-making while simplifying previously manual and time-consuming processes.

“Doc AI is a comprehensive system that goes beyond simply performing OCR or pulling relevant information,” says Ralph Berndt, Sales and Marketing Director at inq. SA. “It is a powerful tool to help companies automate document processes and find insights throughout their large volumes of documents.”

Using Doc AI, businesses get a document visibility score to further give them confidence in the extracted OCR. This extracted information can easily be exported via an API or be integrated into existing ERP solutions. The platform is scalable to allow companies to go beyond the OCR-based template methods and RPA-based memorisation efforts, which are not as effective when dealing with changes on large volumes of documents.

The Doc AI platform can also easily be expanded with customised add-ons that can ease the integration with existing organisational systems.

“Our flexible payment options also mean companies can choose between a flat fee or per-document rate, depending on their specific requirements. Organisations can focus on quicker time to value for primary users and secondary consumers by focusing on developing applications and faster integrations. This is done using highly accurate extracted information and knowledge as opposed to the time-intensive process of updating rules, re-automating template management and moving documents,” says Berndt.

