Elevate your career potential, confidence, skills with CompTIA Essentials

New learning resources to help technology workers, business professionals, students and others enhance their business and workplace skills are now available from CompTIA, which positions itself as the leading global provider of vendor-neutral IT training and certification products.

CompTIA Business Essentials and CompTIA Soft Skills Essentials are the newest editions to the company's growing selection of skills-building products for individuals and organisations.

"Fluency in a variety of skills is essential in today's workplace," said Katie Hoenicke, senior vice-president, product development, CompTIA. "Whether it's understanding the fundamentals of technology, building business acumen or strengthening professional skills, the CompTIA Essentials Series can set you up for success."

CompTIA Business Essentials offers instruction on how businesses function and operate, as well as financial literacy. Business strategy, strategic thinking and implementation, return on investment, value creation and financial statements and reports are among the topics covered.

CompTIA Soft Skills Essentials enhances competency in critical interpersonal, communication and collaboration skills. Topics covered include character, professionalism, teamwork, critical thinking and problem-solving.

Earlier this year, CompTIA introduced AI Essentials, designed to equip learners with a foundational understanding of the artificial intelligence concepts, tools and techniques that are essential in today's technology-driven workplace.

New CompTIA research reveals that 89% of active job seekers recognise the importance of digital fluency skills in today's workforce. Non-active job seekers express a similar intent to build skills for advancing or avoiding falling behind in their career.

All CompTIA Essentials training follows a skills-based framework aligned with a learning model that utilises narrative text, video, illustrations, interactives and assessments. This approach provides relevance through practise and feedback and allows the learner to demonstrate mastery of the subject matter through hands-on activities and assessments.