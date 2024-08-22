Elevating digital banking, strategic upgrade to OpenShift 4

Courtesy: VTI ARCHITECTURE TEAM

Maintaining a cutting-edge infrastructure is crucial for financial institutions in today's fast-evolving digital landscape. The banking client recognised the need to modernise its digital capabilities, focusing on enhancing its mobile and internet banking services to serve its customers better.

Challenge:

To stay ahead in the competitive banking industry, the client aimed to upgrade its digital infrastructure by migrating from OpenShift 3 to OpenShift 4. The objectives were clear: improve performance, strengthen security and enhance scalability to support the growing demands of its digital platforms.

Solution:

Our expert team devised and executed a thorough migration strategy, ensuring a seamless transition of backend services. Utilising our deep knowledge of OpenShift and Kubernetes, we delivered a smooth, secure and efficient migration process. The mobile and internet banking platforms were given special attention to ensure uninterrupted service and enhanced functionality.



Outcome:

The successful migration led to a more robust and scalable infrastructure, significantly boosting the banking client's digital banking services. With upgraded security features, better resource management and increased flexibility, the bank is now better equipped to meet the evolving needs of its customers, resulting in a more reliable and responsive user experience.