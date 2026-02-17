Elevating ERP with AI: Acumatica Summit Africa to highlight a new era of proactive intelligence infrastructure

Taking ERP to the next level with AI.

Leading cloud ERP vendor Acumatica is taking ERP to the next level with AI – positioning it as an intelligent workflow enabler across the enterprise.

At the upcoming Acumatica Summit Africa and expo in Johannesburg, the cloud ERP vendor will outline the AI-enabled innovations driving transformation in ERP. The summit will give hundreds of stakeholders insight into the highlights of the recent global Acumatica Summit 2026 in Seattle, where Acumatica leaders demonstrated how Acumatica is helping customers move from AI experimentation to adoption. The global Summit showcased innovations such as Acumatica’s new AI Audio, a low code/no code platform to help users build AI workflows; Acumatica’s AI Assistant, which helps users do their jobs more efficiently; and AI-powered reporting and insight capabilities.

Acumatica noted that by embedding AI directly into everyday workflows, the solution helps businesses improve visibility, automate routine processes and make faster, more informed decisions, without disrupting how they already operate. With an emphasis on usability, practicality and responsible adoption, Acumatica ensures AI reduces complexity, enhances performance and ultimately serves the people using it.

Delegates at the summit will hear from John Case, CEO of Acumatica, on the future of ERP. Case believes ERP systems are evolving from systems of record keeping into dynamic, predictive platforms that could serve as living ‘digital twins’ of their operations to support analysis, testing and optimisation of potential decisions in virtual environments.

Acumatica will be sending a large leadership delegation, including Development Director, Sergey Marenich, who will introduce delegates to groundbreaking new AI from Acumatica, while executives from Diamond Sponsor Nectari and Platinum Sponsors EWA, Yooz and Simplexity Payroll/HRM will also address key trends and solutions in the ERP space.

The Acumatica Africa Summit will also recognise the Customer of the Year and Partners of the Year, and will end with a networking reception and celebration party.

To qualify and register for this event, please e-mail Sharon Rossi at sharon.rossi@acumatica.com.