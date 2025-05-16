Elon Musk takes aim at SA ahead of president's US visit

Starlink is an LEO satellite internet constellation operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Elon Musk has, once again, taken aim at the South African government over the licensing of his satellite-based internet service Starlink in the country.

Taking to his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, South African-born Musk, who is the world's richest man, said: “South Africa has now passed 142 laws forcing discrimination against anyone who is not black. Even though I was born in South Africa, the government will not grant @Starlink a license to operate simply because I am not black.

“This is a shameful disgrace to the legacy of the great Nelson Mandela who sought to have all races treated equally in South Africa.”

Starlink remains unavailable in South Africa due to regulatory hurdles tied to the country’s black economic empowerment laws.

Under South African legislation, companies providing telecom services must hold ECNS and ECS licences, which require at least 30% ownership by historically disadvantaged South Africans.

SpaceX, which operates Starlink globally without local ownership models, has not complied with this requirement, nor has it formally applied for a licence.

Earlier this year, telecoms regulator the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) conducted hearings on its proposed licensing framework for satellite services in the country.

During the ICASA hearings in February, Starlink was invited to make its presentation but the Musk-owned company did not show up.

ICASA chairperson Mothibi Ramusi told ITWeb TV in an interview last year that the regulator is yet to receive a formal application from Starlink for its services to operate in the country.

Meanwhile, Starlink continues to expand in neighbouring countries with more flexible regulatory environments, leaving South Africans without access to the service.

Musk, who forms part of US president Donald Trump’s inner circle, in February also questioned South African company ownership policies, saying: “Why do you have openly racist ownership laws?”

Musk’s latest comments comes as the relationships between South Africa and US are tense.

This, after Trump threatened to halt funding to South Africa, alleging: “South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people very badly.

“The United States won’t stand for it, we will act. Also, I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!”

Amid the diplomatic stand-off, president Cyril Ramaphosa will embark on a working visit to the US next week from 19 to 22 May.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa will meet with Trump at the White House, in Washington DC to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of interest, the Presidency announced this week.

It said the president's visit to the US provides a platform to reset the strategic relationship between the two countries.