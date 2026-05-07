Embedded BI: Achieving growth without growing teams

Matthys Marais, CEO, Incasu.

Forward-thinking vendors are embedding third-party BI capabilities in their solutions through focused partnerships, helping them deliver full BI capabilities without having to invest in more technologies and grow their head counts.

This is according to Matthys Marais, CEO of Incasu, which specialises in custom software development services.

Marais says: “Every vertical software vendor eventually faces the same dilemma. Clients increasingly expect real-time insight, operational visibility and board-ready reporting – but building a full BI capability in-house means diverting development focus and expanding teams beyond your core product vision. What begins as a simple feature request can quickly become a maintenance burden. The real question is no longer whether analytics matter – it’s whether you should be the one building them.”

He notes: “Incasu sees a growing market for software vendors meeting changing customer demands by partnering with Incasu to provide embedded BI capabilities in their own systems, reducing complexity and the resources needed, and enabling them to offer more value to their customers.”

Traditional options

He says analytics is rarely the biggest focus of a SaaS product. A reporting module can be added in-house, or a generic BI tool can be licensed, making it easy to start with.

“But what appears manageable at first often grows into long-term technical debt. Reporting modules expand, customisation requests multiply, performance tuning becomes ongoing and the analytics layer slowly competes with the core roadmap for attention.”

Embedded BI partnership model

Marais notes that specialisation can replace expansion. “Instead of developing analytics in-house, forward-thinking vendors are embedding BI capabilities through focused partnerships. The core product remains the priority, while analytics is delivered by a dedicated specialist,” he explains.

“It is tightly integrated but operationally independent. Vendors can partner with BI specialists, where dashboards and reports are available outside of their product and branded similarly, but tightly integrated in terms of data availability and security. Now, the vendor keeps ownership of the client relationship but has extended capability in a specialised area that their BI product provides. The vendor extends capability without expanding operational complexity. The client gains advanced insight without system disruption. As for the BI provider, they continue to focus on analytics depth, learn from multiple industry datasets and become specialists rather than general software vendors.”

Clear governance boundaries

In this model, data ownership remains with the client, managed by the software vendor and delegated to the BI product provider, Marais says. Access to information is controlled by the client, like with access mechanisms of the core product. Hosting options are defined contractually, with security standards agreed upfront. Issues like auditability, POPI alignment, encryption and access control practices can be dealt with according to the combined requirements of the vendor and client. The BI provider becomes a true partner in the vendor-client relationship, providing a specialised service on behalf of the vendor.

Symbiosis

“Partnership only works when roles are clearly defined,” Marais says. “An embedded BI provider like Incasu’s Insight BI is not a competing software vendor – it is a focused extension of the existing platform. The core product remains the operational backbone of the client’s business. Analytics simply deepens its value.”

Market positioning

He points out that strategic partnerships can amplify the market positioning for both parties. Case studies from either will benefit both brands and display maturity. Similarly, joint announcements should also increase credibility for both brands. And analytics maturity attracts larger clients, aiding both parties. The marketing network can grow with unexpected benefits showing up.

From model to practice

“Having applied this model through Insight BI partnerships, one lesson stands out: success depends less on technology and more on clarity of roles, governance structure and a shared market narrative about how the partnership is positioned to clients,” Marais says.

Bigger picture

Modern software architectures allow for faster adoption of specialisation in vertical SaaS, they empower modular ecosystems and favour specialisation partnerships more than ever. In short, they enable faster innovation through collaboration.

“Vendors don’t need to build everything. Clients don’t need to carry the burden of fragmented systems. When specialisation is structured properly, partnerships increase capability and reduce complexity – and that is where sustainable innovation lives,” he says.

Marius Marais, co-founder of the AgriHost digital crop insurance platform, says: “In agriculture, data is increasingly critical for decision-making, but for crop insurance, our strength lies in delivering specialised operational tools to the sector. Adding Insight BI to our system allows our customers to have advanced reporting and analytics and lets us focus on the core business.”

Rudi Bedeker, Joint Managing Director of the Nimbis cloud insurance platform, adds: “For users of insurance software, analytics is a significant part of their requirements. Through our partnership with Incasu using Insight BI, we were able to enhance our reporting capability through a partnership that is mutually beneficial.”