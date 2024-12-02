Embracing mono inkjet technology in SA's commercial print industry

Heidie-Mari Middel, Production Team Leader at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa. (Image: Supplied)

In the dynamic landscape of South Africa’s commercial print industry, the need for efficient, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable solutions has never been more pressing. Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa’s TASKalfa Pro 15000c/B mono inkjet production printer is a powerful asset for businesses prioritising high-speed, high-volume printing. This unit, already proven in the market, is gaining renewed interest for its exceptional performance and sustainability credentials.

The TASKalfa Pro 15000c/B is particularly suited for transactional printing and mailing houses requiring consistent, continuous printing without image quality deterioration. Its use of Kyocera’s proprietary inkjet technology, along with large printheads, ensures fast single-pass printing. Unlike many laser-based printers, this mono inkjet printer can be plugged into a standard 13A socket and consumes up to 70% less power, resulting in significant energy savings and reduced operational costs. Heidie-Mari Middel, Production Team Leader at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa, emphasises the numerous advantages of mono inkjet technology: “For commercial print operators in South Africa, the TASKalfa Pro 15000c/B offers unmatched efficiency and cost-effectiveness, enabling customers with high-volume print requirements to achieve their goals efficiently and at the lowest possible cost.”

The TASKalfa Pro 15000c/B. (Image: Supplied)

Utilising eco-friendly water-based inks, the device is carbon-neutral by default, aligning perfectly with the growing emphasis on sustainability. Middel highlights Kyocera’s inclusion in TIME’s World’s Most Sustainable Companies of 2024 and recognition by the CDP ‘A List 2023’ for environmental transparency as testaments to its proactive approach. “Kyocera’s impactful products embody the blend of innovation with sustainability, particularly through our recent technological achievements.”

The TASKalfa Pro 15000c/B delivers high-speed printing at up to 150 A4 pages per minute and supports a monthly volume of up to one million prints, making it ideal for high-demand environments. Its ability to handle a wide range of media and support for variable data printing further enhances its versatility.

The TASKalfa Pro 15000c/B mono inkjet production printer is a symbol of what the future of the commercial print industry should strive for – efficiency, innovation and sustainability. As businesses in South Africa continue to evolve, embracing these principles will not only enhance their operational capabilities, but also pave the way for a more sustainable and prosperous future.

“Sustainability and innovation are not just parallel paths, but intersecting forces driving the future of global business. The challenge for the industry is to adopt eco-friendly practices and invest in eco-friendly printers, ensuring a meaningful contribution to a greener planet,” concludes Middel.