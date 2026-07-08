eMedia, Netflix form content licensing partnership

The Four of Us is produced by Tshedza Pictures. (Image supplied)

eMedia has entered into a strategic content licensing partnership between its free-to-air broadcaster e.tv, and streaming services giant Netflix.

In a statement today, eMedia says the collaboration will see select e.tv original productions made available to Netflix audiences across Africa, extending the reach of local storytelling beyond linear television.

It notes that e.tv’s new daily drama, The Four of Us, will launch the partnership.

Under the agreement with Netflix, new episodes of the series will be available on Netflix across the African continent the day after broadcast, airing daily on e.tv at 8pm CAT, with the episode available on Netflix the next day from 9am CAT.

According to eMedia, the arrangement gives audiences greater flexibility to watch on-demand, while extending the visibility of one of eMedia’s local productions.

It explains that the agreement reflects a broader shift in how content travels across Africa – one in which free-to-air broadcasting and global streaming are increasingly complementary forces rather than competing ones.

In 2020, DStv partnered with Netflix to integrate the streaming service into its new Explora Ultra decoder. The partnership allows customers to access Netflix directly from the decoder without switching devices.

The deal marked a shift from seeing Netflix purely as a competitor, to embracing it as part of DStv's broader entertainment ecosystem, making the Explora Ultra a content hub for both pay-TV and streaming.

“This is an important milestone for eMedia as we continue to evolve our content strategy and meet audiences wherever they choose to watch,” says Marlon Davids, chief content officer at eMedia.

“Working with Netflix enables us to take our content further, while continuing to deliver strong local entertainment to the free-to-air audiences at the centre of what we do.”

“This licensing agreement with eMedia marks an exciting new chapter in our commitment to bringing the best of South African storytelling to our members,” says Ben Amadasun, VP of content for Middle East and Africa, Netflix.

“As we celebrate 10 years in Mzansi, we believe that e.tv’s creative ambition and Netflix's passion for African stories can open a new era for South African content − one that resonates across the continent and beyond for generations to come.”