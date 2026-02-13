eMedia’s eVOD streaming platform racks up 2.2m users

Watch time on the eVOD platform increased by 56%. (Image: Supplied)

Local video-on-demand platform eVOD reached 2.2 million registered users in the third quarter of 2025, says the company.

eVOD is owned by eMedia, the parent company of e.tv and Openview.

In a statement, eVOD reveals it recorded a 22% year-on-year increase in registrations, which it says reflects “continued audience adoption and engagement”.

“Over the past year, the platform has continued to evolve, introducing key features, such as offline downloads and expanding accessibility through availability on Android and Hisense smart TVs.”

Established in October 2021, the platform competes in a highly-competitive market, with players such as Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Hong Kong-based Viu, Showmax and SABC+ jostling for a slice of the market.

eVOD is available to South African audiences at no cost, with more than 9 000 hours of content.

According to eVOD, watch time on the platform increased by 56% when comparing 2024 to 2025. Building on this momentum, eVOD plans to launch five new original productions in 2026, it states.

Looking ahead, eVOD notes it remains focused on “expanding its offering and enhancing the viewing experience for audiences nationwide.”