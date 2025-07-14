Streaming platform eVOD reports 70% YoY growth

Streaming platform, eVOD achieves 70% year-on-year growth in SA.

Streaming platform eVOD, an on-demand video streaming from eMedia, the parent company of e.tv and Openview, has seen a 70% year-on-year growth.

This is according to Thapelo Ramatsui, brand manager for eVOD and local content, in an e-mail interview with ITWeb.

This, as South Africa’s video‑streaming market is booming, led by a vibrant mix of global giants such as Netflix and Dysney+, as well as local platforms such as Showmax.

Research by global data science firm BB Media reveals that DStv's streaming service leads South Africa’s subscription streaming market with a net penetration of 16% as of Q3 2024. Showmax follows at 11%, and Netflix at 10%.

BB Media monitors over 500 streaming platforms available in South Africa, of which only seven are locally based: DStv, Showmax, SABC+, eVOD, Todazon, AfriDocs, and Freevision Play.

“We’re thrilled with the platform's momentum since launch. The response from viewers has been phenomenal, leading to a 70% year-on-year growth in registered users when comparing our most recent fiscal year to the prior one. This tells us we're delivering content that truly resonates,” he said.

The streaming service, which offers local and international content, was launched in August 2021. Even though it has seen some growth since its launch, Ramatsui could not divulge the number of subscribers publicly.

Questioned about competing with other streaming services in SA, Ramatsui said while the company doesn’t comment on other services, its focus is entirely on the firm’s unique position within the South African market.

“Our goal isn't to be just another streamer, but to be the go-to platform for premium, free, and local content, which is a clear differentiator for us.

“Our strategy isn't about directly competing; it's about leading in our own space. We win by super-serving the South African audience in a way global players can't, by offering an unbeatable mix of premium local and international content for free. We are filling a specific need, not just mimicking another service.”

Local content is the heart of the eVOD brand, noted Ramatsui. He said the platform is actively increasing its investment in commissioning eVOD Originals and telling authentic South African stories. “We have a slate of exciting new projects in development and can't wait to share more details very soon.”

According to Ramatsui, data affordability is a major concern for viewers in South Africa. To address this, the firm has prioritised features like download-to-watch-offline.

“Our most powerful tool for addressing data costs has been empowering our users directly. We've prioritised and launched a robust download feature, which allows anyone to use WiFi to save content on their device and watch it later without incurring any mobile data charges. This gives viewers ultimate control over their spending.”

To keep existing viewers engaged and attract new ones, eVOD is focusing on content that resonates with its audience while refining its brand identity.

“This means more of the local originals and exclusive series that drive our growth. You'll see this come to life very soon with the launch of our new brand campaign, 'Check It Out,' which is designed to be a bold differentiator in the market and energise our connection with viewers across South Africa.”