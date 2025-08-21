Employers urged to align bursary spend with SA’s urgent ICT skills needs

Emmarentia Booysen, National Skills and Business Development Manager, CTU Training Solutions.

CTU Training Solutions is calling on South African businesses to take a more strategic approach to their skills development investments by participating in its Corporate Bursary Partnership initiative. The programme enables employers to direct their skills development levy towards bursaries for critical ICT training, addressing both compliance requirements and the growing national demand for future-ready digital skills.

With 12 campuses nationwide, CTU provides accessible, tech-focused education in partnership with corporates, government, SMEs and technology leaders. The Corporate Bursary Partnership is designed to help businesses meet B-BBEE, skills development and workplace skills plan (WSP) objectives while actively building a pipeline of cloud computing, cyber security and business management professionals.

“This initiative is about aligning corporate investment with South Africa’s most urgent skills needs,” says Emmarentia Booysen, National Skills and Business Development Manager at CTU Training Solutions. “Companies can maximise their skills development levy while making a measurable impact on unemployment, productivity and economic growth. All while creating a sustainable talent pipeline.”

High-demand skills intake opens in November

From 1 November 2025, CTU will launch new intakes for high-demand ICT and business programmes. Employers wishing to participate are encouraged to begin discussions now to ensure sufficient time for enrolment planning and levy allocation.

The bursaries will cover both full-time and part-time programmes, including:

Occupational Certificate: Cloud Administrator (NQF Level 4, one year)

Occupational Certificate: Cybersecurity Analyst (NQF Level 5, one year)

Higher Certificate in Management (NQF Level 5, two years, part-time)

Bachelor of Business Administration in Project Management (NQF Level 7, four years, part-time)

These programmes are tailored to market demand, providing practical, job-ready skills that directly enhance employability in high-growth sectors.

Benefits for employers

By participating, companies can:

Maximise levy spend before the 2025/26 deadlines.

Boost B-BBEE compliance across skills development, enterprise and supplier development and socio-economic development.

Build a sustainable talent pipeline, particularly in cloud and cyber security.

Beyond compliance, the initiative contributes to reducing unemployment, strengthening the technology sector and fostering social mobility by creating opportunities for individuals who may not otherwise have access to high-quality education.

“South Africa’s ICT skills gap continues to widen, and businesses have a unique opportunity to help close it,” adds Booysen. “By sponsoring bursaries, employers are not only investing in compliance, they are actively shaping a stronger, more competitive economy.”

CTU is currently engaging with employers to allocate their 2025/26 bursary budgets. Companies interested in aligning their investments with strategic and compliance goals are encouraged to contact CTU’s Corporate Training Division for a consultation.

For more information or to schedule an online consultation, contact Emmarentia Booysen at emmarentiab@ctutraining.co.za.