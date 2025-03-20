Empowering deskless workers through reverse billed data

Elmie Strydom, Head of Operations and Technology, Three by Three and Brent Wantenaar, Operations Manager, Cellfind.

In a country where data costs remain prohibitively high, businesses need innovative solutions to bridge the digital divide. Reverse billed data is exactly that – a practical solution that connects companies with employees who would otherwise be left out of the global economy.

Companies face a major hurdle when implementing digital solutions: how to reach employees without laptops or reliable WiFi. Through partnerships between Cellfind, South Africa’s largest mobile enablement partner, and companies like Three by Three, South African businesses have changed how they manage, train and communicate with a workforce that is largely deskless. “Without reverse billing, the solution simply wouldn’t work,” explains Elmie Strydom, Head of Operations and Technology at Three by Three (previously Money4Jam Engage), a company that provides workforce management solutions for deskless employees. This digital exclusion hits South Africa’s blue-collar workers hardest, the very people who form the backbone of key industries like mining, manufacturing and retail. The impact goes beyond inconvenience – it sustains inequalities in how information moves through organisations.

Reverse billed data takes the financial burden off employees by allowing companies to cover data costs for specific business applications. “Reverse billed data removes cost barriers for consumers, enabling businesses to engage with a wider audience, including those who may not afford mobile data,” explains Brent Wantenaar, Operations Manager at Cellfind. This ring-fenced approach ensures that data access is strictly limited to specific work applications only (something made possible through Cellfind's partnerships with all four major mobile networks in South Africa). “Our technology is a workforce management platform,” says Strydom. “It’s used to track, monitor and train deskless, remote and blue-collar staff.” The Three by Three app enables companies to deliver micro-learning, communicate with employees, track attendance and handle payments through an integrated e-wallet system.

Transformative business impact

For companies with scattered workforces, reverse billing makes it possible to reach employees who would otherwise be left behind, and the results speak for themselves. Strydom talks about one mining company she works with that has around 15 000 employees and has managed to completely transform their company culture with reverse billed data. “We’ve tracked about 11 000 of those employees,” says Strydom. “Based on our surveys, it really changed how miners on the ground see the company. They finally feel part of something bigger.” In the education sector, they’ve found that this type of solution can also lead to massive growth. “One client providing qualifications to students grew from 2 000 to 12 000 students,” adds Strydom. “The technology helped them reach more people, more effectively.” The cost savings are substantial too – Strydom says that a Three by Three call centre client with many short-term employees saved around R16 000 per month. This was in printing – they digitised their HR onboarding processes by going mobile and implementing reverse billed data.

This is why reverse billing gives businesses a real edge – it can remove many of the barriers to access. “A lot of companies are built by the blue-collar workforce. If you think about mining or manufacturing, it’s the blue-collar workforce that makes the company work… but they’re often the employees left behind,” adds Strydom. This technology bridges that gap, creating true digital inclusion where traditional solutions fail by giving the entire workforce access to company communications, training and payment systems. “Businesses that implement reverse billing can attract more users, particularly in emerging markets,” agrees Wantenaar. Without personal data costs becoming problematic, organisations can build stronger workplace communities where workers feel informed, engaged and valued.

Overcoming implementation challenges

Despite clear benefits, Strydom says there are many businesses that hold back from adopting new technologies. Sometimes, the barrier isn’t technical but psychological: “A lot of companies that aren’t tech-forward often think implementation is a challenge,” she explains. “It might be challenging initially, but what you receive back is worth going through that effort.” Her team’s approach tackles this hesitation head-on. “Unlike many tech providers expecting clients to figure things out themselves, we’re deeply involved in implementation,” says Strydom. “We’re close to our clients. We send someone to their office, help them build initial content and stay very close through the process.” This hands-on approach makes digital transformation accessible even to the most traditional organisations, no matter their size. “Reverse billing provides a key competitive advantage by improving accessibility, increasing user retention and, in some instances, reducing friction in digital interactions,” adds Wantenaar.

As South Africa continues its digital journey, reverse billed data stands as a crucial tool for real digital inclusion. By ensuring all employees, regardless of personal data access, can join in training, communication and work processes, companies build more cohesive teams and drive better results. The partnership between Cellfind and Three by Three shows how a simple solution opens doors for previously excluded workers to fully participate in the digital workplace. “It’s not even about increasing participation,” concludes Strydom. “It’s about having participation in the first place.”