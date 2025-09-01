Empowering healthcare and communities: Mint Group wins IAMCP 2025 Solution Provider Award

The power of partnership.

Mint Group, in collaboration with PEO IT, has been named a solution provider winner in the prestigious IAMCP 2025 P2P Awards, recognising outstanding excellence in partner-to-partner (P2P) collaboration across the EMEA region.

One of the core benefits of being an IAMCP member is the opportunity to partner with other members to expand their portfolio and provide more customers from around the world with better solutions. Each year, the IAMCP invites members who have partnered together to submit entries showcasing their excellence in partnering. After a rigorous process of receiving, reviewing and scoring submissions from across the globe by an international panel of judges, Mint Group was selected as the IAMCP 2025 Partnering Award Winner in the Solution Provider category for EMEA.

“The IAMCP P2P Awards recognise member companies that exemplify excellence in partnering and the delivery of impactful joint solutions, creating significant value for both members and customers. In our global community, where collaboration is key, receiving this award is an exceptional achievement,” said Paul Solski, International Partnering Chair at IAMCP.

“The IAMCP takes great pride in providing the education and platforms its members require to execute partnering and partnerships at a high level. This award is a reflection of Mint Group's commitment to meaningful partnerships, its customers and the community in which it operates. It's a wonderful thing to do good, not just good work. I look forward to hearing more success stories from you in the future. Congratulations to you and the team on this accomplishment!” said Eddie Bader, IAMCP International President.

The winning project delivered a bold, people-centred digital transformation at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital (CHBAH), Africa’s largest hospital. Using Microsoft Azure, DocuWare and Power BI, Mint Group and PEO IT digitised over 800 000 patient records. The solution significantly improved hospital efficiency and patient record management, delivering a 40% reduction in patient processing time and enabling secure access to files in seconds.

In an inspiring extension of this solution, PEO IT empowered over 100 unemployed youth through digital and operational training, contributing to job creation and inclusive economic participation in the community. This project proved that purpose-driven innovation can bring together the best of technology, community development and strategic partnering.

“What an incredible story! The work Mint Group did with PEO not only helped Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, but it also had a positive impact on the local community. It's amazing what partners can do when they see the big picture. Reading your submission warmed my heart. Excellent work!” – IAMCP Awards Panel

“This award is a proud milestone in our journey of creating tomorrow in healthcare,” said Ronelle Naidoo, Chief Sales Officer at Mint Group. “It showcases the true power of partnership where technology, purpose and people converge to create lasting impact.”