Empowering MSPs with comprehensive cyber security for SMEs

Cyber security innovator, Guardz, a global provider of comprehensive cyber security solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), will be represented by Solid8 Technologies at the ITWeb Security Summit 2025, taking place in Sandton. This collaboration is set to redefine the cyber security landscape for SMEs across South Africa by combining Guardz’s advanced, automated cyber protection platform with Solid8’s deep local expertise and service delivery excellence.

Partnership to empower southern African SMEs

Guardz has rapidly emerged as a trusted name and has a mature, comprehensive all-in-one solution that addresses multiple security domains, such as:

Endpoint

E-mail protection

Cyber security awareness/phishing training

External threat posture monitoring

Cloud data protection

Real-time threat detection – all built into one unified platform

Designed specifically to be delivered by MSSPs for the SME market, the Guardz platform delivers enterprise-grade cyber security that is accessible, affordable and easy to manage.

Solid8 Technologies has built a strong reputation for providing robust cyber security, global brands with a local touch, to South African businesses. By joining forces with Guardz, Solid8 can now offer a solution through MSSPs focused on SME clients – providing an even more powerful and streamlined cyber security experience at a price point that delivers massive value to customers who cannot afford the point solutions typically reserved for enterprise-sized organisations.

“All businesses in South Africa, but particularly SMEs, face increasing cyber threats, yet many lack the resources, budget or knowledge to defend themselves,” says Allan Santana, Sales Executive at Solid8. “By partnering with Guardz, we’re delivering a world-class cyber security solution that’s not only effective but also tailored to the unique challenges of local businesses.”

Dror Eisner, founder of Guardz, adds: “With Guardz available through Solid8, MSPs can easily tap into the full power of our unified detection and response platform, designed specifically to secure small and medium-sized businesses across every attack surface, including identities, endpoints, e-mail, cloud, data and more.”

Solving a growing cyber security crisis

Small and medium-sized businesses are increasingly targeted by cyber criminals due to weaker defences and limited IT staff. In South Africa alone, recent studies show a sharp rise in ransomware, phishing and insider threats affecting SMEs. As digital transformation accelerated, the need for scalable, intelligent cyber security has never been greater.

Guardz and Solid8 are addressing this crisis with a practical, integrated solution that’s designed to:

Identify risks before they escalate.

Automate incident response and remediation.

Train employees to recognise threats.

Provide continuous monitoring without the need for large in-house IT teams.

With cyber resilience now a board-level concern, this partnership ensures that even small businesses can have access to cyber security solutions once reserved for large enterprises.

Debuting joint solutions at the ITWeb Security Summit

Attendees of the summit will have the opportunity to experience the combined power of Guardz and Solid8 first-hand:

All-in-one cyber security platform: Live demonstrations of the Guardz platform, featuring e-mail security, endpoint protection, automated compliance tools, dark web monitoring and cyber security training.

Live demonstrations of the Guardz platform, featuring e-mail security, endpoint protection, automated compliance tools, dark web monitoring and cyber security training. Managed cyber security services: Insights into how Solid8 integrates Guardz into its service stack to deliver continuous protection and support for clients.



Insights into how Solid8 integrates Guardz into its service stack to deliver continuous protection and support for clients. Local compliance and cyber insurance readiness: Learn how the joint solution supports compliance with South African laws like POPIA and prepares businesses for cyber insurance.

About Guardz

Guardz is a leading cyber security platform designed specifically for SMEs and MSPs. It offers an integrated suite of tools for threat prevention, detection, response and compliance. Guardz empowers businesses to stay protected from cyber attacks with a platform that’s easy to deploy and manage, even with limited technical resources.

Learn more by contacting Guardz's distributor partner, Solid8 Technologies, at info@solid8.co.za.